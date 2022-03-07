NHL Stats News: Coyotes, Stars, Devils, Avalanche, Maple Leafs

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we first look at a historic night for a member of the Arizona Coyotes, an underrated young star on the Dallas Stars, and New Jersey’s former first-overall pick who is enjoying a breakout season. Then we go to the Colorado Avalanche’s young star defenceman, even more goals by Auston Matthews, plus many more stats and milestones.

Nick Schmaltz Joins Rare Company in Historic Night

It was a historic night in Arizona when Nick Schmaltz set a franchise record with seven points in a game. Only Sam Gagner has recorded more points in a game since 1991-92 (eight in 2012). Schmaltz recorded the second-most assists in a period in franchise history (four), next only to Dale Hawerchuk (five in 1984) and tied the franchise record for the most assists in a game (five) with Keith Tkachuk (2001). He is also the third player in NHL history to record seven points in a game after never even scoring four in a game before, joining Red Green (1924) and Gary Unger (1971). Schmaltz is the 11th player in NHL history to record two goals and five assists in a game. Only Mario Lemieux (three times) and Wayne Gretzky (two times) have done so more than once.

Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Coyotes are the first team in NHL history to trail in a game after leading by four-plus goals and still win by three or more goals. Matias Maccelli scored his first career goal.

Jason Robertson Makes His Mark With Multiple Hat Tricks

Jason Robertson recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games, the first player to do so since Alex Ovechkin (January 2020). He is the fourth active player to record a hat trick in consecutive games, joining Ovechkin (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20), Noel Acciari (2019-20), and Filip Forsberg (2016-17). He is the second player in franchise history to record a hat trick in consecutive games, joining Bill Goldsworthy (1971), and the eighth player since 1981-82 age 22 or younger to record hat tricks in consecutive games. Gretzky did so twice.

Robertson is the sixth player since 1981-82 to record consecutive hat tricks on the road, joining Gretzky (1984), Rick Tocchet (1988), Wendel Clark (1994), Mario Lemieux (1995), and Ilya Kovalchuk (2007). He is the second player since before 2000 to record back-to-back hat tricks that both included a game-winning goal, joining Acciari.

Robertson recorded his 100th career point. He is the fourth-fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 points (101 GP), trailing Neal Broten (76 GP), Dino Ciccarelli (84 GP), and Bobby Smith (97 GP). He has scored the fourth-most game-winning goals in a season in franchise history (nine), trailing Brett Hull (11), Nieuwendyk (11), and Bill Geurin (10).

Joe Pavelski moved into eighth in goals by a U.S.-born player (416), tying Tony Amonte. Pavelski is 13th among U.S.-born players in points (902) and tied for fifth in power-play goals (150) with Joe Mullen. Riley Tufte scored his first career goal.

Jack Hughes Enjoying Breakout Season

Jack Hughes is the second-fastest player in New Jersey Devils’ franchise history (20 years of age or younger) to record 40 points in a season (36 GP). Only Paul Gardner (35 GP in 1976-77) required fewer. Hughes is the third U.S.-born player to do so, joining Jimmy Carson (30 GP in 1988-89, 31 GP in 1987-88) and Patrick Kane (32 GP in 2008-09). He has been enjoying a breakout season after a slow start.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dougie Hamilton has scored the fifth-most overtime goals among active defencemen (seven), trailing Brent Burns (15), Seth Jones (nine), Kris Letang (eight), and Victor Hedman (eight). Head coach Lindy Ruff moved into sixth in wins in NHL history (775), tying Paul Maurice. Only Scotty Bowman (1244), Joel Quenneville (969), Barry Trotz (898), Ken Hitchcock (849), and Al Arbour (782) have more.

Cale Makar Continues Assist Streak

Cale Makar recorded an assist in his 11th consecutive game, the fifth-longest streak in NHL history among defencemen behind Paul Coffey (17 GP in 1985-86), Brian Leetch (15 GP in 1991-92), Phil Housley (14 GP in 1992-93), and Bobby Orr ( 14 GP in 1970-71). Makar’s assist streak is one behind the franchise record-holder Joe Sakic (1991-92), and his 11-game point streak is second-most among defencemen in franchise history to only Steve Duchesne (15 GP in 1992-93).

Makar is the eighth-fastest defenceman, 23 years or younger, to record 60 points in a season since 1977 (52 GP). He has also recorded the fourth-most points by a defenceman in a season in franchise history (60), trailing Duchesne (82 in 1992-93), Jeff Brown (68 in 1988-89), and Sandis Ozolinsh (68 in 1996-97).

Auston Matthews’ Multi-Goal Performances

Matthews has recorded the fifth-most multi-goal games in franchise history (49), trailing Darryl Sittler (71), Rick Vaive (64), Mats Sundin (61), and Dave Keon (52). He has the second-most career multi-goal games by a U.S.-born player in NHL history before the age of 25, trailing only Pat Lafontaine (51), and he has tied Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, and Pierre Turgeon for fourth-most multi-goal games by a centre in NHL history before age 25.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wayne Simmonds played his 1000th career game. He is the third player from the 2007 NHL Draft to play 1000 games. Nick Robertson scored his first career goal in the regular season.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored the 21st fastest three goals in NHL history (0:32). It broke the franchise’s previous record of 0:42 in 2008. The Lightning recorded the fourth-fastest three goals in the past 30 years, trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins (0:29 in 1993), Los Angeles Kings (0:30 in 2019), and New York Islanders (0:31 in 2022). It is the 10th fastest three goals on the road in NHL history.

The Blackhawks allowed the fastest three goals against them in franchise history (0:32) via the Lightning.

The Nashville Predators scored eight goals in a game for the eighth time in franchise history and first since 2019. It was the team’s largest margin of victory in franchise history (tying an 8-0 win vs the Detroit Red Wings in 2009). The Predators are the first team to have an eight-plus goal shutout win on the road since the Florida Panthers in 2008.

The Philadelphia Flyers have won 16 consecutive regular-season home games against the Chicago Blackhawks dating back to 1996.

Player

Igor Shesterkin is the second goaltender since 1955-56 to win his first 10-plus games when making 40-plus saves (10-0-0), joining Tuukka Rask (11-0-0).

Kane has recorded the third-most 40-plus assist seasons among primary wingers in NHL history (13), trailing only Gordie Howe (18) and Jaromir Jagr (15).

Johnny Gaudreau tied Sean Monahan with the most overtime goals in franchise history. Gaudreau also has the fifth-most points in franchise history (565), trailing Jerome Iginla (1095), Theo Fleury (830), Al MacInnis (822), and Joe Nieuwendyk (616).

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dustin Brown has scored the fifth-most combined goals in franchise history (343), trailing Luc Robitaille (598), Marcel Dionne (570), Dave Taylor (457), and Anze Kopitar (382).

Quinn Hughes is the second player in franchise history to record two 40-assist seasons before the age of 24, joining Pavel Bure. Hughes has the second-most by a defenceman in franchise history, trailing Dennis Kearns (three). Hughes is the second-fastest defenceman in franchise history to reach 40 assists in a season (53 GP), behind only Paul Reinhart (47 GP).

Adam Fox has recorded the fourth-most assists in his first three seasons in franchise history (124), trailing Mark Pavelich (134), Reijo Routsalainen (130), and Sergei Zubov (126).

Alex DeBrincat is the sixth-fastest player to debut with the Chicago Blackhawks to score 150 career goals (342 GP).

Patrick Kane has the second-most combined (regular season and playoffs) assists in franchise history (804), trailing only Stan Mikita (1017).

Rickard Rakell scored his seventh career overtime goal, second-most in franchise history behind Ryan Getzlaf (11).

Roman Josi recorded four assists in the 8-0 win vs the San Jose Sharks, the second time in his career. Only two other defencemen in franchise history have recorded four assists in a game: Dan Hamhuis (four in 2004) and Marek Zidlicky five in 2004).

Kirill Kaprizov has recorded the fifth-most points in a season in franchise history (70). The franchise leader is Marian Gaborik (83 in 2007-08).

Jordan Kyrou recorded his 100th career point in 150 GP, the second-fastest player to do so for the St. Louis Blues in the past 30 years, trailing Vladimir Tarasenko (137 GP).

Brady Tkachuk has recorded the fifth-most points in his first four seasons in franchise history (164). Jason Spezza (253), Alexei Yashin (237), Martin Havlat (219), and Daniel Alfredsson (210) have more.

Jack Eichel scored the second-latest go-ahead goal in franchise history (59:54). Only Shea Theodore (59:57 in 2017) did so later in a game.

Nick Suzuki recorded the seventh-most combined assists before turning 23 years old in franchise history (92).

Mark Giordano played his 1000th career game.

Mathieu Perreault played his 700th career game.

Tyler Johnson played his 600th career game.

Robby Fabbri played his 300th career game.

Kaprizov will surely break the single-season franchise points record for the Minnesota Wild at the rate he is going. Kyrou continues his breakout for the Blues while Shesterkin and Fox are dominant in New York. A number of players hit games played milestones, including Giordano who is one of two players to hit 1000 games in the past two days. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL on NHL Stats News.

