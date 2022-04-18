NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers, Flames, Panthers, Wild

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, the Toronto Maple Leafs reach franchise records led by the top line, the St. Louis Blues clinch a playoff spot after a historic period, and the New York Rangers’ season is highlighted by more shutouts. Then, the Calgary Flames stunned the Arizona Coyotes in a historic game, the Florida Panthers continue to put up dominating performances, multiple franchise records are set for the Minnesota Wild, and much more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Maple Leafs’ Top Line Helps Team to Franchise Best Season

The Maple Leafs’ line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Michael Bunting has become the second-highest scoring line in franchise history (256 points), trailing only Errol Thompson, Darryl Sittler, and Lanny McDonald (273 in 1975-76). They now have six different players with 60 or more points this season, becoming the third team in the past 25 years to have accomplished that, joining the Buffalo Sabres (seven in 2006-07) and New York Rangers (six in 2000-01). They have also set franchise records for the most wins in a season (50) and most points in a season (106).

Bunting has recorded the third-most points by a rookie in franchise history (63). He has also recorded the second-most assists in a season in franchise history by a rookie (40), trailing Marner (42 in 2016-17). Finally, he has scored the second-most road goals in a season by a Maple Leafs rookie (17), trailing Matthews’ 24 in 2016-17.

Mark Giordano is the oldest player in Maple Leafs history to score an overtime goal (38y, 195d), breaking the previous mark set by Art Duncan (38y, 170d). He is the ninth-oldest defenceman to score an overtime goal in the regular season in NHL history. He is also the fourth-oldest defenceman in franchise history to record a three-point game.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Matthews and Marner have the fourth and fifth-highest points per game in a season in franchise history (minimum 30 GP), with 1.44 and 1.39 respectively. Marner has recorded the fourth-most points by a primary winger in a season in franchise history (94). William Nylander has recorded the eighth-most points before the age of 26 in Maple Leafs history (336).

Blues Clinch Playoffs & Run Up Win Streak With Historic Period

The Blues reached 100 points in a season for the ninth time in franchise history. The team has recorded their third-longest win streak (nine GP), trailing 11 in 2019-19 and 10 in 2001-02. They have also recorded the eighth-longest streak of scoring four or more goals in a game in NHL history (12).

The Blues scored the most goals in a period in franchise history (seven). They are the first team to score seven goals in a period since the Rangers (March 17, 2021). The last team to score more in a period was the Washington Capitals (eight in 1999). The Blues are also the first team to score seven goals in a period on the road since the New York Islanders did it in 2014.

The Blues’ 45 playoff appearances are the most among any non-Original Six franchise. It is the second-most among teams since 1967-68, trailing the Boston Bruins (47).

Vladimir Tarasenko played his 600th career game and set a new career best in points in a season (76). He is the third player in franchise history to record multiple-goal streaks of five or more games in a season, joining Brayden Schenn (2019-20) and Brett Hull (1992-93, 1991-92, and 1990-91). Robert Thomas has recorded the longest point streak for the Blues (13 GP) since Hull (25 GP in 1991-92).

Consecutive Shutouts to Remember for Rangers

Igor Shesterkin’s five shutouts this season trails only Henrik Lundqvist (six-plus three times) for the most in a season by a Rangers goaltender in the past 50 years. It is the seventh time in franchise history that two different goalies have recorded shutouts in back-to-back games with Alexandar Georgiev recording one in the previous game. It is the fourth time in franchise history that the Rangers have won back-to-back games by scores of 4-0. The other times were 1977, 1970, and 1968.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Artemi Panarin is the sixth player in Rangers history to record multiple 90-point seasons. Alexei Lafreniere has scored the third-most goals by a player in franchise history before turning 21 years old (29), trailing Don Murdoch (35) and Mike Allison (33). Frank Vatrano also scored his 100th career goal.

Flames’ Historic Win Over Coyotes

The Flames scored the second-fastest four goals in a game in franchise history (2:33). The fastest was four goals in a span of 1:21 in 1993. They scored the four goals in the first 3:11 to start the second period versus the Coyotes. It marked the third-fastest four goals to start a period in NHL history behind the Boston Bruins (2:08 in 1974) and Montreal Canadiens (3:04 in 1977). The Flames scored the second-most goals in a period in franchise history (six) versus the Coyotes.

The Flames are the third team in NHL history to be trailing and have zero goals after the first period and still win by eight or more goals. The other teams were the Bruins (11-3 in 1969) and Capitals (9-1 in 1982). It was also the first time the Flames won a game by eight-plus goals since 2011 and the first time at home since 1996.

Johnny Gaudreau has recorded the sixth-most points in a season in Flames history (105). He also recorded the seventh-highest plus/minus in a season by a left winger in NHL history (plus-59).

Panthers Continue to Put Up Dominating Performances

The Panthers set a franchise record with their 22nd road win of the season and tied a franchise record with 12 shorthanded goals in a season. They have also won eight games this season by five or more goals, leading the NHL.

The Panthers have the sixth-most goals by a team through the first 75 games of the season in the past 30 seasons (314). Their 314 goals are the second-most in a season since 1996-97, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning (318 in 2018-19).

Anton Lundell has scored the fourth-most single-season goals by a rookie in franchise history (18). Sam Reinhart has scored the fifth-most goals by a player in his first season with the Panthers (28).

Multiple Franchise Records Set for Wild

The Wild have recorded the most wins (47) and points (101) through 75 games in franchise history. It is also the fifth time in team history that they have reached the 100-point mark in a season.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kirill Kaprizov set a franchise record for the most goals in a season (43), passing Eric Staal (42 in 2017-18) and Marian Gaborik (42 in 2007-08). Mats Zuccarello also set a franchise record with the most assists in a season (51), passing the previous mark that was held by Pierre-Marc Bouchard (50 in 2007-08). Kaprizov also has 50 assists this season.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

It was the second time in NHL history that 100 goals were scored on one day (101). The other day was Jan. 23, 1993. It was also the third time in NHL history where teams finished with scores of zero through nine in a game and first time since March 21, 1987.

The Colorado Avalanche clinched the top seed in the conference for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2000-01. They also won their division for a second consecutive season. The last time they accomplished that was from 1994-95 to 2002-03.

The Montreal Canadiens have recorded the fifth-highest goals against per game in franchise history (3.86). The four seasons that were higher occurred in 1922 or prior.

Player

Alex Ovechkin has scored on 159 different goaltenders, the fourth-most in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177), and Mark Messier (164).

Roman Josi is the eighth defenceman in NHL history to record 20-plus goals and 65-plus assists in a season, joining Paul Coffey (seven times), Bobby Orr (six times), Ray Bourque (five times), Denis Potvin (twice), Gary Suter, Al McInnis, and Brian Leetch. Josi has the fifth-most points by a defenceman in the past 30 seasons (88).

Mike Smith is the sixth goaltender in NHL history to record back-to-back shutouts at age 40 or older and the first to do so since Martin Brodeur (2013). The other goalies to do so: Dominik Hasek (twice), Johnny Bower (twice), Brodeur, Dwayne Roloson, and George Hainsworth.

The last Buffalo Sabres defenceman to record more points than Rasmus Dahlin in a season (50) was Gary Galley (54 in 1995-96). He is the seventh defenceman in franchise history to record 50-plus points in a season, joining Phil Housley (eight times), John Van Boxmeer (three times), Jerry Korab (twice), Jocelyn Guevremont, Doug Bodger, and Galley.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nathan MacKinnon recorded his fourth career 30-goal season, the fifth-most in franchise history.

Nikita Kucherov tied Steven Stamkos with the most four-point games in Tampa Bay Lightning history (17).

Trevor Zegras has recorded the most multi-point games as a rookie in Anaheim Ducks history (19). He has also tied the franchise record for most points as a rookie in a season (57) with Bobby Ryan (2008-09).

Kyle Connor has scored the fourth-most single-season goals in Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise history (43), trailing Ilya Kovalchuk (52 in 2005-06 & 2007-08) and Patrik Laine (2017-18).

Tim Stutzle has recorded the sixth-most points in a player’s first two seasons with the Ottawa Senators (80).

Matt Duchene set a Nashville Predators franchise record by scoring his 15th power-play goal of the season. The previous record was held by Shea Weber (14 in 2015-16), Paul Kariya (14 in 2005-06), and Andy Delmore (14 in 2002-03).

Thomas Bordeleau of the San Jose Sharks recorded his first career point. The Sharks set a franchise record with their 18th rookie playing in a game this season. It was also the ninth-most in NHL history.

Alex DeBrincat recorded his 300th career point.

Mikael Granlund recorded his 300th career assist.

Jesper Bratt recorded his 200th career point.

Austin Watson recorded his 100th career point in his 400th game.

Matty Beniers scored his first-career goal for the Seattle Kraken.

Ben Meyers scored his first-career goal in his first game with the Avalanche.

Coyotes’ Jack McBain recorded his first-career point.

Derek Forbort played his 400th-career game.

Dahlin and Stutzle are really breaking out while Ovechkin and Josi continue to chase history. A few players scored their first career goals as they got their first taste of NHL action. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams in NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.