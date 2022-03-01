NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Penguins, Canucks, Kings & Sharks

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at the stellar season by Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie Michael Bunting and the recent success of the team, then Jake DeBrusk‘s great night. Then we go to the Pittsburgh Penguins where Sidney Crosby climbs higher on more scoring lists, a couple of nights to forget for the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, and the secondary scoring of multiple San Jose Sharks’ rookies, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Michael Bunting Shining in Rookie Season With Maple Leafs

Bunting scored the second-most road goals in a month in franchise history (six), trailing only Daniel Marois (seven in 1989). Bunting has recorded the seventh-most points in the first 53 games of the season among Maple Leafs’ rookies since 1967-68 (41). Bunting has scored the third-most road goals in a season by a rookie in franchise history (15), trailing only Auston Matthews (24) and Marois (17).

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs are the seventh team in NHL history to score three or more goals in four consecutive road periods. They are the first team to do so since the New York Rangers (1998). The Maple Leafs have also scored three-plus goals for the 10th time this season which leads the NHL.

Mitch Marner is the first Maple Leafs’ player with 35 points in an 18-game span since Doug Gilmour (1993). Marner recorded the fifth-most points in a single month of February in franchise history (23). Darryl Sittler topped the list with 27 points in 1976. Rasmus Sandin trails only Al Iafrate for most game-winning goals among defencemen 22 years old or younger in franchise history (three).

Jake DeBrusk Records First Hat Trick in Dominating Fashion

DeBrusk recorded his first career hat trick. He scored a natural hat trick, joining Patrice Bergeron as the only members of the Boston Bruins to score one this season. It is the third time in the past 39 years where two Bruins have recorded natural hat tricks in the same season. Also: Adam Oates and Steve Heinze (1995-96) and Oates and Cam Neely (1993-94). He has really stepped up his game recently, making it a tough decision to trade him or not.

Bergeron recorded his 100th career multi-assist game, seventh-most in franchise history. Ray Bourque has the most with 243.

Sidney Crosby Climbs Higher

Sidney Crosby has scored the third-most game-winning goals in franchise history (74), tying him with Mario Lemieux. He trails only Jaromir Jagr (78) and Evgeni Malkin (75). Crosby took sole possession of 25th for points all-time (1375). Crosby has the fifth-most 50-point seasons among centremen before turning 35 years old (15). Ron Francis has the most (17). Crosby tied Joe Mullen for 44th most career goals in NHL history (502).

Canucks Reach Milestone, but is Night to Forget

The Canucks played their 4000th regular-season game as a franchise. Jaroslav Halak is the third goaltender in franchise history to face 14 or fewer shots and allow six goals, joining Curt Ridley (1977) and Wendel Young (1986). The Canucks marked a franchise achievement, but it was a night to forget from their goaltending, as Halak put up one of the worst performances in their history.

Jaroslav Halak, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

J.T. Miller has the second-longest multi-assist streak in franchise history (three games), trailing only Henrik Sedin (six games in 2009-10). Miller’s multi-assist streak only trails Jonathan Huberdeau (four games played) and Nazem Kadri (four GP) this season.

Kings Fall but Continue to Outshoot Opponents

The Kings have the second-longest streak of outshooting opponents in NHL history (21 GP). The record is held by the New York Rangers (22 GP in 1971). The Kings suffered their second-worst home shutout loss in franchise history (7-0). It tied two other times they lost 7-0, and second to only a 9-0 loss to the Hartford Whalers in 1985.

Sharks Get More Production From Rookies

Sharks’ Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich scored their first career goals. The Sharks tied a franchise record by having eight different players score their first career goal this season. The record was set in 1992-93. COVID hit them pretty hard earlier in the season, but they have continued to get help from call-ups.

Jonah Gadjovich, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken recorded the sixth-fastest back-to-back goals by opposing teams this season (nine seconds). The fastest came in four seconds between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 14.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Carolina Hurricanes have recorded the sixth-most wins in the past 25 years through the first 52 games of the season (37), tying their 2005-06 season as well.

Player

Ilya Sorokin is the fourth active goaltender to record eight shutouts within his first 30 wins, joining Martin Jones (10), Elvis Merzlikins (eight), and Cam Talbot (eight). Sorokin has the fourth-most shutouts (eight) in his first 57 games among goaltenders since 1979-80. Only Roman Cechmanek (10), Steve Mason (10), and Jones (10) has more.

Jordan Binnington recorded his 85th career win, tied for sixth in franchise history with Greg Millen. Binnington also recorded his 10th career shutout, tied for eighth in franchise history with Jacques Plante, Manny Legace, and Mike Liut.

Adam Fox recorded 50 points in a season in the fewest number of games (50 GP) in over 20 years for the New York Rangers. The last defenceman to do so quicker for the Rangers was Brian Leetch (44 in 2000-01). Fox is the seventh-fastest defenceman aged 24 or younger to reach 50 points in a season since 1991-92 (50 GP).

Sebastian Aho has the 11th-most goals in franchise history (168).

Kyle Connor tied Blake Wheeler for the third-most multi-goal games in franchise history (29). Connor recorded his 30th game-winning goal, fourth-most among players playing for either Winnipeg Jets team (1979-96, 2011-present). Only Wheeler (34), Mark Scheifele (33), and Doug Smail (31) have more.

Jack Hughes has the third-longest streak of multi-point games before turning 21 among active players (four games), trailing only Patrik Laine (five GP in 2017-18) and Steven Stamkos (five GP in 2009-10). Hughes has the fourth-most multi-point games in franchise history before turning 21 (20). Kirk Muller holds the record (37).

Tom Wilson is the third player for the Washington Capitals to score a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same game in the past 10 years. He joins Alex Ovechkin (2021) and T.J. Oshie (2016).

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his 100th career goal.

Jack Roslovic played his 100th career game for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ross Johnston played his 100th career game.

Dallas Stars’ Thomas Harley recorded his first career point.

Sorokin continues to show why he is one of the most dominating young goaltenders in the NHL, while Binnington is returning to form as of late and solidifying his spot among the top goaltenders in St. Louis Blues’ history. Hughes continues to enjoy a breakout season, while young stars Fox, Aho, and Connor keep elevating their play. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from your favourite teams with NHL Stats News every couple of days.