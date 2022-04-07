NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News the pair of Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars can’t be stopped, Johnny Gaudreau had himself a game to add to his amazing season, and the Colorado Avalanche are the first team to 50 wins. Then we look at a couple of franchise records that were broken with the Florida Panthers, more goals and points from Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, and much more stats and milestones.

Matthews & Marner Have Been Lights Out for Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews tied a franchise record in goals with 54. Rick Vaive is the man he’s tied with. Matthews recorded his seventh career hat trick and fourth this season. Matthews moved into ninth on the franchise goals list with 251 goals, passing Bob Pulford. Matthews has the seventh-most goals in a season since 1996-97. Ovechkin leads the group with 65 in 2007-08.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is the first player in franchise history with four-goal streaks of six or more games. He has 51 career multi-goal games, fifth-most in franchise history and one behind Dave Keon for fourth. Matthews is the third-fastest player in franchise history to record 90 points in a season (64 GP), trailing Doug Gilmour (58 GP) and Sittler (61 GP). He is the fifth player in franchise history to record four or more hat tricks in one season, joining Reg Noble (1917-18), Babe Dye (1922-23 and 1924-25), Darryl Sitter (1980-81), and Vaive (1983-84).

Mitch Marner set the Maple Leafs’ record with the most points in a 30-game span (57). He is the fastest player since 1933-34 to score a power-play goal and shorthanded goal, doing so 37 seconds apart. The next closest was Mario Lemieux (47 seconds in 1989). Marner tied the franchise record by recording multiple points in seven consecutive games. Marner has recorded the third-most points in his first 60 games of the season in franchise history (84), trailing Gilmour (95 in 1992-93) and Sittler (89 in 1977-78).

Related: NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Wild, Blues

The Maple Leafs blew their seventh game holding a 4-1 lead since the 2013 Playoffs. No other team has four losses in that manner. The Maple Leafs tied a franchise record by scoring five or more goals in six consecutive games, also doing so in 1983-84. Morgan Rielly became the third defenceman in franchise history to record multiple 50-assist seasons, joining Borje Salming (five) and Ian Turnbull (two).

Johnny Gaudreau Continues Amazing Season

Gaudreau scored the second-fastest game-opening goal this season (0:10), behind only Anthony Beauvillier (0:09). Gaudreau’s game-opening goal was also the fourth-fastest in franchise history. Gaudreau has recorded the second-most primary assists in a season in franchise history (47), trailing only Kent Nilsson (61 in 1980-81).

Michael Stone played his 500th career game. The Calgary Flames win four in a row on the road against the Anaheim Ducks for the first time in franchise history.

Avalanche Hit 50 Wins, Tons of Goals By Defencemen

The Avalanche are the first team to 50 wins this season and clinched a playoff spot with their win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is the third 50-win season in franchise history. They are the eighth-fastest team in NHL history to win 50 times (70 GP). The record is held by the Tampa Bay Lightning (66 GP in 2018-19) and Detroit Red Wings (66 GP in 1995-96).

The Avalanche have 57 goals by defencemen this season, the most since the 2007-08 Chicago Blackhawks (59). Mikko Rantanen recorded his 400th career point in his 400th game.

Record Seasons for Panthers and Huberdeau

The Panthers set a franchise record with 104 points in a season. They recorded multiple four-goal comebacks in a season for the second time in franchise history (also 2019). Only one other team has done so one time, the Edmonton Oilers (1983-84).

Jonathan Huberdeau is the first Quebec-born player to record 100 points in a season since Vincent Lecavalier (108) and Martin St. Louis (102) in 2006-07. Huberdeau is the first player in franchise history to record 100 points in a season. He is the 14th player in NHL history to record his first 100-point season in his 10th season or later and the first since Brad Marchand (2018-19). Huberdeau has the fifth-most five-point games among active players, trailing Evgeni Malkin (eight), Connor McDavid (seven), Marchand (six), and Sidney Crosby (six). Huberdeau also recorded his 600th career point.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Aleksander Barkov has recorded multiple points in five straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history to Pavel Bure (seven in 2000-01) and Huberdeau (six in 2018-19).

Ovechkin Climbs Again, Carlson Shines in Win

Ovechkin recorded his 1400th career point. He is the 21st player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Carlson is the first Washington Capitals player to score two power-play goals in a game since Mike Green (2013). Carlson has recorded the fourth-most four-point games among defencemen in franchise history (three), trailing Kevin Hatcher (five), Scott Stevens (four), and Robert Picard (four).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

There was a hat trick scored on each of the first five days of April, the second time in NHL history a month has had a hat trick in five or more consecutive days to begin a month. The other time was January of 1976 (six).

The San Jose Sharks have had 373 games played by rookies this season, the second-most in a season in franchise history to only 1991-92 (491 GP). They just passed the 1992-93 and 2005-06 marks.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ win streak against the Buffalo Sabres of 11 games was the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.

The Nashville Predators tied a franchise record by scoring three power-play goals in a period. It is the sixth time in franchise history they’ve done so, the last coming in 2006.

The Blues have seven players with 20-plus goals, the second-most in franchise history (10 in 1980-81).

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation for the first time in their history.

Player

Chris Kreider set franchise records with his 25th power-play goal of the season and 10th game-winning goal. He is tied with the sixth-most goals in a season in franchise history (47). Kreider is the fifth player in the past 25 years to score 25 or more power-play goals in a season, joining Ovechkin (25 in 2014-15), Teemu Selanne (25 in 2006-07 & 1998-99), Ilya Kovalchuk (27 in 2005-06), and Todd Bertuzzi (25 in 2002-03).

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Anze Kopitar recorded his 13th 60-point season, the most in franchise history, passing Marcel Dionne. Kopitar has the fifth-most 60-point seasons among active players, trailing Joe Thornton (15), Ovechkin (15), Sidney Crosby (14), Patrick Kane (14).

Moritz Seider is the second rookie defenceman in the past 20 years to record 40 assists in a season, joining Quinn Hughes (45 in 2019-20). Seider has the seventh-most assists by a rookie in franchise history.

Vladimir Tarasenko recorded his sixth 60-point season, the third-most in franchise history behind Bernie Federko (11) and Brett Hull (nine).

Kirill Kaprizov is the third player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season, joining Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal (42).

Jake Guentzel scored his 154th career goal, second in franchise history among American-born players behind only Kevin Stevens.

Cole Caufield is the fourth-fastest player to score his first 20 career goals for the Canadiens in the past 30 years (65 GP), trailing Brendan Gallagher (53 GP), Brian Savage (49 GP), and Gilbert Dionne (36 GP).

Josh Bailey recorded his 545th career point, moving past John Tonelli for eighth in franchise history.

Jeff Carter became the 20th active player with 800 career points.

Jordan Staal recorded his 600th career point.

Sam Gagner recorded his 500th career point.

Craig Berube coached his 259th game for the St. Louis Blues, the fourth-most in franchise history and moving him past Andy Murray.

Jeff Blashill recorded his 200th win as head coach.

Ryan Johansen recorded his first career hat trick (from ‘First-ever hat trick latest feather in Ryan Johansen’s cap,’ Nashville Post, 4/7/22)

Kyle Okposo played his 900th career game.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Noah Cates scored his first career goal and Ronnie Attard recorded his first career point.

Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets scored his first goal and first assist in his second career game.

Montreal Canadiens Justin Barron scored his first career goal.

A number of players reached points milestones while a few rookies scored their first goals. This month has been an exciting one already as there continues to be a ton of scoring and streaks are starting and ending every day. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players on NHL Stats News coming to you every few days.