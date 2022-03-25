NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins, Panthers, Jets

The latest edition of NHL Stats News brings you a ton from Auston Matthews’ stellar season and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Connor McDavid climbing even higher on the all-time lists, and a historic hat trick for the Boston Bruins. Then we look at the debut of a couple of players and an all-time season for the Florida Panthers, the first 40/40 man for the Winnipeg Jets, and much more.

Matthews Hits 80 & Maple Leafs’ Franchise-Best Pace

Matthews is the third player in franchise history to reach 80 points in a season in 58 games or less, joining Doug Gilmour (56 GP in 1992-93 and 58 GP in 1993-94) and Darryl Sittler (56 GP in 1977-78). Matthews has the fifth-most points by a U.S.-born player within his first six seasons (431). He is the eighth player in franchise history to record multiple 80-point seasons. He has the fourth-most 80-point seasons in franchise history (two), trailing Sittler (eight), Mats Sundin (four), and Lanny McDonald (four).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs lead the NHL with the most shorthanded goals this season (10). It is the most shorthanded goals they’ve scored in a season since 2005-06 (14). They scored two shorthanded goals in a game twice in a season for the first time since 1988-89.

The Maple Leafs required the fewest games in franchise history to reach the 40-win mark (63 GP). The next fastest was 65 GP in 2018-19. They are the third team this season to have three players with 1000-plus games on the roster (Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds, and Mark Giordano), joining the Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders.

McDavid With Elite Company Once Again

Only one player in NHL history has recorded more consecutive 60-assist seasons than McDavid (six), Wayne Gretzky (13 from 1979-80 to 1991-92). McDavid has recorded the sixth-most points through a player’s first 470 games in NHL history (667), trailing Gretzky (1114), Mario Lemieux (912), Peter Stastny (721), Mike Bossy (700), and Jari Kurri (673). McDavid has the 10th-most points in NHL history before turning 26 (669).

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the first set of teammates to both record 90-plus points in the team’s first 65 games of the season since 1995-96 (Lemieux, Jagr, and Ron Francis) and (Peter Forsberg, Joe Sakic).

Derick Brassard is the seventh player in NHL history to score a game-winning goal for seven different franchises, joining Lee Stempniak (10), Mike Sillinger (nine), Jaromir Jagr (eight), Bill Guerin (eight), Matt Cullen (eight), and Olli Jokinen (eight). Mike Smith is the second goaltender in franchise history to start a game at age 40 or older.

Historic Hat Trick for Pastrnak

David Pastrnak recorded his 12th career hat trick. He has the third-most hat tricks in franchise history behind Phil Esposito (26) and Cam Neely (14). Pastrnak is the first player in NHL history to have his goals from a hat trick account for all of his team’s goals twice in the same season.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hampus Lindholm is the first defenceman for the Boston Bruins to record a point in his first game with the team since Charlie McAvoy (2017-18).

Huberdeau Close NHL Record & Big Time Debuts

Jonathan Huberdeau has the third-most assists by a left winger in a season in NHL history (67), trailing only Joe Juneau (70 in 1992-93) and Kevin Stevens (69 in 1991-92).

Claude Giroux is the fifth player for the Panthers to record multiple assists in his first game with the team in the past 10 years, joining Sam Bennett, Alex Kovalev, Huberdeau, and Brian Campbell.

Kyle Connor Joins the 40/40 Club

Kyle Connor is the first player to record 40 goals and 40 assists in a season since the team relocated to Winnipeg. Connor is the second-fastest player in franchise history to record 40 goals in a season (65 GP), trailing only Ilya Kovalchuk (57 GP in 2007-08 and 59 GP in 2005-06). Connor is the fourth player in franchise history to record 40 goals in a season, joining Kovalchuk, Patrik Laine, and Dany Heatley.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in three straight home games for the second time in franchise history.

Player

Pete DeBoer coached his 1000th game.

Crosby has recorded the fourth-most multi-point games (regular season and playoffs) before turning 35 (479), trailing only Gretzky (853), Marcel Dionne (483), and Mark Messier (482).

Patrick Kane ties Stan Mikita with the most 20-goal seasons in franchise history (14). Kane also tied Crosby with the second-most 20-goals seasons among active players, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (17).

Trevor Zegras has recorded the most assists among rookies in Anaheim Ducks history (31), passing Cam Fowler (30 in 2010-11).

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Scott Wedgewood recorded the most saves in a debut for the Dallas Stars in franchise history (44). It is the fifth-most saves in a debut with a team in the NHL since 2014-15.

Anthony Beauvillier scored the fastest goal to start a game this season (0:09). It was the second-fastest goal to begin a game in franchise history to Bryan Trottier (0:05 in 1984).

Kirill Kaprizov is the second-fastest active player to record 60 career goals (116 GP), trailing just Ovechkin (95 GP). Kaprizov has the fifth-most goals in a season in franchise history (33) and the third-most points in a season in franchise history (78).

Sean Durzi is the first rookie defenceman for the Los Angeles Kings to record multiple three-plus point games since Alexei Zhitnik (1992-93).

Alex DeBrincat is the sixth player in franchise history to record multiple 35-plus goal seasons before turning 25.

Brady Tkachuk has the third-most goals within a player’s first four seasons in franchise history (82), trailing Alexei Yashin (101) and Martin Havlat (96).

J.T. Miller has the sixth-most points in the first 65 games of a season in franchise history (77).

Nick Suzuki has the eighth-most points in franchise history before turning 22 (129). He has the fourth-most power-play goals in franchise history within a player’s first three seasons (19).

Kevin Shattenkirk played his 800th career game.

Brayden Point played his 400th career game.

Mike Matheson played his 400th career game.

Sam Carrick played his 100th career game.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Hayden Hodgson scored his first career goal and assist in his first career game.

Crosby and Kane continue to show why they’re some of the best of our time, while youngsters from around the league fill the page this time, including Kaprizov, Suzuki, Tkachuk Durzi, Zegras, and DeBrincat. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL with NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

