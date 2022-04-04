NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Wild, Blues

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News the Edmonton Oilers’ stars join elite company in more ways than one and Auston Matthews continues to score goals. Then we go to the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild where franchise records have been broken, the St. Louis Blues’ franchise win total, and much more stats and milestones.

Draisaitl & McDavid Dominate the Scoresheet Again

Leon Draisaitl is the 24th player in NHL history to record a 50-goal, 100-point season. He is the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple 50-goal seasons (two), joining Wayne Gretzky (eight), Jari Kurri (four), and Glenn Anderson (two). Draisaitl is the third active player to record multiple five-goal seasons, joining Alex Ovechkin (eight) and Steven Stamkos (two). Draisaitl is the seventh player in franchise history with three or more 100-point seasons.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Connor McDavid has recorded the fourth-most 40-goal seasons in franchise history (three), trailing Gretzky (nine), Kurri (seven), and Anderson (four). McDavid is the third player in franchise history to record 40 goals and 100 points in three or more seasons, joining Gretzky (nine) and Kurri (six).

McDavid and Draisaitl joined a rare company of teammates to reach the 100-point mark for the first time in a season. Teammates to do so: Phil Esposito & Bobby Orr (1974-75), Esposito, Orr, & Ken Hodge (1973-74), Esposito, Orr, Hodge, & John Bucyk (1970-71), Gretzky & Paul Coffey (1983-84), Gretzky & Kurri (1986-87 & 1984-85), and Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, & Ron Francis (1995-96).

Zach Hyman is tied for the most goals by a player on a new team this season (24). Tyson Barrie is the first Oilers defenceman to record three points in a period this season.

Auston Matthews Hits 250 Goals

Matthews is the eighth-fastest player in NHL history to score 250 career goals (397 GP). Only Gretzky (302 GP), Mike Bossy (315 GP), Lemieux (324 GP), Brett Hull (328 GP), Ovechkin (366 GP), Teemu Selanne (388 GP), and Kurri (389 GP) did so faster. Matthews is the 10th player in franchise history to score 250 goals.

Related: NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Avalanche, Predators, Lightning

Mitch Marner has tied Doug Gilmour for the most points over a 30 game span in franchise history (55).

Panthers Clinch, Huberdeau Sets Franchise Record

The Panthers recorded the 20th instance where a team has won after trailing by four or more goals in the third period. They were also the last team to do so in 2019 vs the Boston Bruins. The Panthers did so on the road, accounting for the 10th time in NHL history where a team has done this. It was also in the game against the Bruins. This is the first season in their history when the Panthers were the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded the most points in a season in franchise history (97), passing Aleksander Barkov (96 in 2018-19).

Kirill Kaprizov Sets New Franchise Record

Kirill Kaprizov set a franchise record with the most points in a season (85), passing Marian Gaborik (83).

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marc-Andre Fleury is the first goaltender in franchise history to win his first three games with the team. The Wild scored the second-fastest two goals to start a game in franchise history (1:37). The fastest two to begin a game were scored in 1:01 in 2011.

Blues All-Time Win Total & Husso Shines

Ville Husso is one of two goaltenders this season without a regulation loss against a single division (9-0-1 vs Pacific Division), joining Jacob Markstrom (9-0-2 vs Metropolitan Division).

The Blues won their 1967th game. The franchise entered the league in 1967. The Blues have scored a go-ahead goal in the final two minutes of a game three times this season, second only to the Columbus Blue Jackets (four).

Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Keith Yandle’s all-time iron-man streak ended at 989 consecutive games.

J.T. Miller is the 42nd player in franchise history to record 200 points. He is the third-fastest player to record 200 points with the franchise (190 GP), trailing Pavel Bure (174 GP) and Alexander Mogilny (179 GP). They are the only three to do so in under 200 GP.

Jeremy Swayman is the seventh rookie goaltender to record 20 wins for the Bruins. Only three goaltenders for the franchise have done so since 1967-68 – Tuukka Rask (22 in 2009-10), Andrew Raycroft (29 in 2003-04), and Marco Baron (22 in 1981-82).

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jack Hughes recorded the fourth-longest goal streak by a New Jersey Devils player aged 20 or younger (four games), trailing Barry Beck (six in 1977-78) and Wilf Paiement (six in 1975-76 and 1974-75).

Tyler Seguin tied the franchise record for most assists in a period (three). The last player to do so from the Dallas Stars was Corey Perry (2019).

Josh Norris recorded his first career hat trick. He scored his 15th power-play goal of the season, the most by an Ottawa Senators player since Dany Heatley (2008-09).

Yegor Sharongovich recorded his first-career hat trick.

Nathan MacKinnon recorded his 400th career assist.

Alex Tuch recorded his 100th career assist.

Anze Kopitar played his 1200th career game.

Darren Helm played his 800th career game.

Tyler Ennis played his 700th career game. He left the game early and is likely done for the season.

Charlie McAvoy played his 300th career game.

A number of players hit games-played milestones over the past couple of days while the iron-man streak ended due to a healthy scratch. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams with NHL Stats News coming to you every few days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations and Sportsnet Stats.