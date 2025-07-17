Nick Schmaltz Doesn’t Have a Future With the Utah Mammoth After Next Season

Nick Schmaltz is entering the final year of his contract with the Utah Mammoth, a seven-year, $40.95 million contract that carries an average annual value of $5.85 million. With the Mammoth having Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and now J.J. Peterka after acquiring him from the Buffalo Sabres, and recent first-round picks Daniil But, Tij Iginla and Caleb Desnoyers, all projecting to be top-six forwards at the NHL level, it raises questions about Schmaltz’s future in Utah.

Schmaltz Is a Highly Underrated Asset

Schmaltz, now 29 years old, was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He made his NHL debut in the 2016-17 season and played two seasons for the Blackhawks before being traded in the middle of his third season with the team to the Arizona Coyotes. After finishing his third season in the NHL in the desert, he signed an extension that expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Despite not scoring until the Utah Hockey Club’s 24th game of the season last season, Schmaltz finished with 20 goals, marking his fourth-straight season crossing the 20-goal mark. In addition to his 20 goals, he recorded 43 assists for 63 points, both marking new career highs. He has continued to improve with age, recording 58-plus points in four-consecutive seasons and 60 or more in the past two.

What Is Schmaltz’s Value?

According to The Athletic‘s player value model, Schmaltz produced at a $7.3 million level (The Athletic, NHL Player Cards: Central Division, April 18, 2025). This level of production puts Schmaltz in the same ballpark as Marco Rossi, Wyatt Johnston, and Filip Forsberg, who all produced between a $7- and $8-million value last season.

Nick Schmaltz, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While his play justifies this price tag, it will be challenging for the Mammoth to justify paying such a steep price for Schmaltz to stay in Salt Lake City. With them having several prospects projected to play in top-six roles in the next few seasons and key pieces for the future like Keller, Guenther and Cooley, the numbers and the money just won’t make sense for Schmaltz to come back.

Should the Mammoth Trade Nick Schmaltz?

Considering that the Mammoth got a third-round pick for Matias Maccelli, Schmaltz could command a substantial return for them in the trade market. However, that may not be the best idea.

Schmaltz will be a top-six winger for the Mammoth again this season, and they are set to ice the most competitive roster they have had in years, it would be wise for them to treat Schmaltz as an internal rental: just let him play out his contract, then allow him to find his next home in free agency.

With a valuable asset like Schmaltz, it is hard to feel good about suggesting the Mammoth let him walk away for free at the end of the season because teams will be interested. However, they are finally in a different place. They are no longer desperately trying to accumulate draft picks to rebuild. They are now a team looking to compete for a playoff spot. At the 2026 Trade Deadline, they will likely be buyers rather than sellers if the expectation of playoff contention is being met. If this is the case, it will be challenging for them to find a deal that includes Schmaltz that will improve their performance, and that would be the only reason they should consider moving him at this point.

In my opinion, Schmaltz’s time in Utah will conclude following the 2025-26 season. Not for any negative reason, but rather that he has played so well the past few seasons he has priced himself out of the franchise. Whether the Mammoth trade Schmaltz will entirely hinge on the deals presented and if any could make them better this season.

With that type of trade being improbable, I see Schmaltz playing out this season with the Mammoth, then chasing a big payday in free agency. It’s an opportunity he rightfully deserves after being a significant factor in this organization’s rebuild over the last half-decade.