Oilers Should Consider Targeting Blue Jackets’ Yegor Chinakhov

The Edmonton Oilers might look to fill out their forward depth a bit more before the offseason comes to an end and the 2025-26 season gets going. They have done a good job so far, bringing in Andrew Mangiapane, who can play a middle-six role, as well as acquiring Isaac Howard, who is a promising prospect and might step into the NHL as soon as next season. They may still look to fill out their bottom-six forward group, considering the losses of Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, and Jeff Skinner, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Yegor Chinakhov could be a perfect fit.

Recently, it was revealed that Chinakhov had requested a trade from the Blue Jackets, but the team isn’t going to force a trade and will wait until they get an offer that benefits them as well.

#CBJ aware Yegor Chinakhov wants to be traded — and they've had trade talks — but GM Don Waddell said he's not going to simply accept the best offer to appease Chinakhov. Will only move him if he gets an acceptable offer.

Expectation is he'll be at training camp.

Chinakhov, who is 24 years old, was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at 21st overall. Last season, he dealt with some injuries, but still scored seven goals and added eight assists for 15 points through 30 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 34 goals and added 37 assists for 71 points through 175 games, which comes out to a 0.40 points-per-game average.

While plenty of teams could have an interest in Chinakhov, the Oilers should be a team that is all over him. His stats show that he is a valuable middle-six forward who produces offensively, and his analytics show he can be a strong asset on the defensive side as well.

His strong, defensive-minded style could give him a look on the Oilers’ penalty kill if they were able to bring him in, considering they lost some personnel who were assets on the kill. While it may be a high asking price, the Oilers can get something done if they want to.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

There is no trade protection on Chinakhov’s contract, and he has a $2.1 million cap hit through the 2025-26 campaign. The Oilers would have to move money out to bring him in, but it seems inevitable that they are going to trade forward Mattias Janmark, so fitting Chinakhov in shouldn’t be an issue if that gets done.

Realistically, the Oilers could offer up Janmark and a prospect like Max Berezkin to get a deal done, but the Blue Jackets may ask for a bit more, especially if it turns into a bit of a bidding war with other teams trying to acquire him as well. I would assume the Blue Jackets look for something like Quinn Hutson and a future third-round pick in return, and the two sides would have to find some middle ground.

Either way, the Oilers have the assets to make a deal, and time will tell if they look to take advantage and bring in someone who makes their bottom six stronger. Other teams will poke around to gauge the asking price, so this is something they should jump on sooner rather than later, before the price gets too high.

