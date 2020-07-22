Among the four freshman joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team for the 2020-21 season are two draft prospects. In the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final list for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Landon Slaggert is ranked #88 among North American Skaters, while Ryder Rolston, son of former NHL-er Brian Rolston, is ranked #102.

Ryder Rolston of the Waterloo Blackhawks (Hickling Images)

The Bureau’s “Players to Watch” from Nov. 11 listed Rolston as a “B” player (expected to be drafted in the second or third round), with Slaggert graded as a “C” player (expected to be anywhere between a fourth and sixth rounder). Rolston is a 6-foot-1 and 175 pound right wing who has spent that past couple of years with the US Under-17 and Under-18 teams. Slaggert, 6-foot and 182 pounds, is also a forward and spent the past two years with Rolston in the US development program. He’ll be returning to his hometown of South Bend, IN.

Also joining the program as freshmen are undrafted 19-year-olds Zach Pulcinski (D, 6-foot-1, 199 pounds) and Grant Silianof (RW, 5-foot-11, 165 pounds). Both spent the past two years in the USHL, Plucinski with Omaha and Silianof in Cedar Rapids.

The Hockey Writers’ Rankings and Mock Drafts

At first glance, being ranked #88 or #102 sounds great, or at least pretty good, right? But those are rankings among North American Skaters. The Bureau keeps separate lists for International Skaters, North American Goalies, and International Goalies. It’s up to the individual NHL teams’ scouting and evaluation teams to meld those four separate lists into a single “most wanted” list.

Thankfully, my colleagues at The Hockey Writers have been finessing their own looks at the upcoming draft and have put together comprehensive lists for our enjoyment.

Josh Bell’s final 2020 rankings of the top 155 players has Rolston at #131 in Round 5; Slaggert didn’t make the cut. Larry Fisher’s final Top 500 has Rolston at #149 (although he was the preseason #48 prospect). Larry has Slaggert just outside the top 100 (#106). Andrew Forbes updated his Top 217 prospects in March. Slaggert broke into Andrew’s top 100 (#94). Rolston was even higher, ranked #81.

Fighting Irish NHL Prospects

The incoming draft prospects will be joining a team that boasts seven other NHL prospects. Fighting Irish players who have already been drafted include:

The 2020-21 Notre Dame team will be missing a few familiar faces. Moving on (following graduation) are forwards Cal Burke, who signed with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL and Mike O’Leary, who joined the Hartford Wolf Pack following the 2019-20 NCAA season and played in one game for the team. Cale Morris is an undrafted free agent, but as a former Hobey Baker Award finalist, the goalie is expected to sign a professional contract.

What the Draft Rankings Mean

Let’s take a look at what’s happened to skaters in Slaggert and Rolston’s ranking positions over the past 10 years. (Keep in mind that most skaters drafted in the past couple of outside the first round usually remain in junior hockey to develop.)

Players Ranked #88 (North American Skaters)

Year Name Drafted Team Status 2019-20 2019 Cooper Moore 5thRd/#128 DET BCHL 2018 Justin Almeida 5th Rd/#129 PIT ECHL 2017 Robbie Stucker 7th Rd/#210 CBJ USHL 2016 Ty Ronning 7th Rd/#201 NYR ECHL 2015 Joseph Cecconi 5th Rd/#133 DAL AHL 2014 Matt Mistele 6th Rd/#180 LA NCAA 2013 Connor Clifton 5th Rd/#133 PHX AHL 2012 Frank Vatrano Free Agent (2015) BOS NHL (FLA) 2011 Keegan Lowe 3rd Rd/#73 CAR AHL 2010 Taylor Aronson 3rd Rd/#78 NAS DEL (Germany)

Players Ranked #102 (North American Skaters)

Year Name Drafted Team Status 2019-20 2019 Taro Jentzsch N/A QMJHL 2018 Scott Perunovich 2nd Rd/#45 STL NCAA 2017 D'artagnan Joly 6th Rd/#171 CGY QMJHL 2016 Ondrej Vala Free Agent 2016 DAL AHL 2015 Brandon Crawley 4th Rd/#123 (2017) NYR ECHL 2014 Daniel Walcott 5th Rd/#140 NYR AHL 2013 Carter Verhaeghe 3rd Rd/#82 TOR NHL (TB) 2012 Joshua Hanson N/A OUAA 2011 Harrison Ruopp 3rd Rd/#84 PHX EIHL (UK) 2010 Alex Emond N/A CRL

From # 88 and #102 to the NHL

Three of the 10 players most recently ranked #88 (North American Skaters) in their draft years made it to The Show and played in the NHL. Keegan Lowe played a pair of games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014-15 and two more with the Edmonton Oilers in 2017-18.

Frank Vatrano played 108 games with the Boston Bruins from 2015-18. He is still active with the Florida Panthers, playing 97 games since 2017. He’s penciled in as the first-line left wing for the Panthers in their current training camp roster.

Frank Vatrano, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Defenseman Connor Clifton has 50 games with the Bruins since 2018 and is on their training camp roster.

It’s tougher to reach the NHL from the 102nd ranking. In fact, over that past 10 years, only one player has NHL experience (so far). Carter Verhaeghe played 52 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019-20 regular season. His nine goals and four assists were good enough for him to be included in the Lightning’s training camp roster for this postseason.

Impact on the Fighting Irish

Adding a couple of likely draftees to the roster may not be enough to compensate for the players who have graduated, but talent and time will tell us more. Of course, we still don’t know if there will actually be an NCAA hockey season any time soon. One plan is to prepare for a shortened season.

Matthew Hellickson of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo Credit: Fighting Irish Media)

Regardless of when Notre Dame resumes hockey, fans can expect to see Rolston and Slaggert to contribute right away. And hard-core Fighting Irish eyes will be watching the NHL Entry Draft in October very closely, waiting for a couple of names to be called.

(Some information in this article comes from the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, HockeyDB.com, EliteProspects.com, and The South Bend Tribune.)