OEL Is Outproducing Rielly and Redefining the Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

Sometimes, the most interesting story isn’t the obvious one. This season, it’s been Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Toronto Maple Leafs. At 34, most players are thinking about winding down. Not OEL. He’s playing like someone ten years younger, and he’s taking over as the team’s top offensive defenseman.

Ekman-Larsson’s Ice IQ Shows Up Everywhere

Watching Ekman-Larsson on the ice this season is a training video in positioning and timing. He doesn’t just skate around; he’s everywhere, reading plays, knowing exactly when to jump into the rush, when to pinch, and how to find passing lanes on the power play. His hockey IQ is off the charts.

It’s not that there are highlight reels every shift, but the results are unmistakable. He’s influencing the game in ways that matter, from breaking up zone exits to setting up high-danger shots.

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson fight for position in front of goaltender Dennis Hildeby (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

It’s especially impressive considering his age. Most players slow down by their mid-30s. Ekman-Larsson has somehow grown sharper, quicker in his reads, and more confident in what he does with the puck. The Maple Leafs didn’t just get a veteran presence when they signed him from the Florida Panthers after his Stanley Cup run. Instead, they got a player hitting his prime in a different, cerebral sense.

Ekman-Larsson’s Offensive Production Speaks Volumes

The numbers back up what you see on the ice. After a three-point night against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Ekman-Larsson has officially passed Morgan Rielly in points for the season: 31 to 29. That’s notable because Rielly has been the Maple Leafs’ go-to offensive defenseman for years. He’s been the team’s leading point-getter from the back end almost every season since his rookie year, with highs like 72 points in 2018–19 and 68 in 2021–22.

Season Top-Scoring Defenseman Points 2013–14 Morgan Rielly 27 2014–15 Morgan Rielly 29 2015–16 Morgan Rielly 36 2016–17 Morgan Rielly 27 2017–18 Morgan Rielly 52 2018–19 Morgan Rielly 72 2019–20 Morgan Rielly 27 2020–21 Morgan Rielly 35 2021–22 Morgan Rielly 68 2022–23 Morgan Rielly 41 2023–24 Morgan Rielly 58 2024–25 Morgan Rielly 41 2025–26 Oliver Ekman-Larsson 31 (and counting)

Ekman-Larsson isn’t just matching Rielly; he’s showing that he could be the team’s primary offensive threat from the blue line. The consistency of his production this season—combined with his all-around game—gives the Maple Leafs a depth advantage that few teams have.

Rielly’s Role and Ekman-Larsson’s Ascendance

Rielly, of course, is still a key piece offensively, but his game has been criticized recently for defensive lapses. Meanwhile, Ekman-Larsson seems to be taking full advantage of the opportunities in front of him. The Maple Leafs’ coaching staff, and likely Ekman-Larsson himself, may take advantage of this momentum. It’s not about replacing Rielly—it’s about recognizing that the veteran Swede is now the team’s most reliable offensive blueliner and letting him thrive in that role.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s fascinating because this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan scenario. Ekman-Larsson is doing the little things right—timing, puck placement, decision-making—and the points are coming naturally as a result. He’s earned it through experience and sheer hockey intelligence, showing that the Maple Leafs can get elite production from someone who doesn’t always get the headlines.

Why Ekman-Larsson’s Play Matters to the Maple Leafs

For Maple Leafs fans, this season is a reminder that hockey is more than just youth and speed. Experience, intelligence, and subtle decision-making can turn a defenseman into a game-changer. OEL isn’t just filling a gap; he’s creating a new benchmark for what a top-pairing defenseman can do in Toronto.

If he keeps this pace up, we could be talking about the first time since Rielly’s rookie season that the Maple Leafs’ top defence scorer is someone else entirely. At 34, in the middle of a playoff push and an Olympic year, that’s a story worth following.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]