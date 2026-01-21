Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Nylander, Matthews, van Riemsdyk & Laughton

The Detroit Red Wings arrive in Toronto feeling good about themselves. They also have some unfinished business on their minds. They’ve already beaten the Toronto Maple Leafs three times this season and now have a chance to complete a clean sweep while opening a three-game road trip on Wednesday night.

Detroit has won six of its last seven games and is coming off an emotional comeback victory against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, rallying from a 2–0 deficit to grab a 4–3 overtime win. For the Maple Leafs, the timing isn’t ideal. Monday’s 6–3 loss to the Minnesota Wild exposed a team that looked heavy-legged and disconnected coming out of a road trip. Auston Matthews didn’t dress it up afterward. He said they didn’t have the energy.

Head coach Craig Berube followed with something just as bland. His team made too many mistakes and lacked sufficient detail. As I noted in my post yesterday, they may have been tired from all the travel. Whatever the reason, against a Red Wings team that understands exactly where it sits in the standings, Toronto will need a sharper start and a different level of urgency than it showed earlier in the week.

Item One: Injuries, Fatigue, and the Cost of Playing Short

Toronto’s lineup situation continues to hover over everything. William Nylander remains out with a groin injury that dates back to late December. There’s still no clear timeline for his return. Berube’s uncertainty speaks volumes. This doesn’t feel like a short absence anymore, and the Maple Leafs are being forced to navigate without one of their most dynamic play drivers.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Matthew Knies is another quiet concern. He played on Monday and registered an assist, but he was candid about not feeling physically right for some time now. Skipping practice on Tuesday points toward ongoing injury management.

The upcoming Olympic break raises an uncomfortable question: how much should the team lean on players who are clearly not at full strength? These aren’t excuses. They’re realities — and they show up in small moments, especially when games tilt the wrong way.

Item Two: Matthews Keeps Delivering, Even When the Team Doesn’t

Lost a bit in Monday’s loss was another strong night from Matthews. A goal and an assist pushed him past Borje Salming for fourth all-time in Maple Leafs scoring, a milestone that arrived quietly but means plenty. With 11 goals and eight assists in his last 12 games, Matthews continues to do his part — even when the game around him frays.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

The challenge, as always, is translating individual excellence into collective pushback. Detroit will arrive confident and connected. The Maple Leafs need to show that Monday was a stumble, not a slide. Against a divisional opponent that’s already beaten them three times, effort alone won’t be enough. It has to show up in details — puck management, tracking back, and not letting one mistake turn into three.

Item Three: Scott Laughton and the Power of Real Presence

In his time with the Maple Leafs, Scott Laughton has become a fan favourite for reasons that go beyond the scoresheet. There’s an edge to his game, but it’s the way he carries himself on the bench, between whistles, and away from the spotlight that’s made him a spark during the team’s recent stretch. When things get heavy, he doesn’t drift. He grabs the game.

Red Wings James van Riemsdyk knows that version of Laughton well. During their time together with the Philadelphia Flyers, the two forged a lasting friendship. Van Riemsdyk didn’t hesitate to describe what Laughton brings to the team. It’s his energy that pulls people together. He’s the kind of teammate everyone gravitates toward without being asked.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Those players don’t always get the credit they deserve, but teams notice them. Over a long season, presence matters. He’s the kind of guy who keeps things human when the grind starts to wear on everyone.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are at a familiar spot, and it seems they put themselves here with their less-than-stellar play earlier in the season. They’re not in crisis, nor are they cruising. Instead, they’re stuck somewhere in between. Injuries have thinned the margin for error. Fatigue has crept in. And the schedule hasn’t paused to wait for anyone to feel better.

What comes next isn’t about grand changes or sweeping statements. It’s about whether this group can simplify when things get messy. Can they manage games better when their legs are heavy? Can they protect themselves from their own mistakes? And can they respond — like tonight — when a confident opponent comes into their building expecting to take the win home with them?