3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 6-4 Win Over the Sceptres

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the Seattle Torrent hosted the Toronto Sceptres for their second matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Their first was earlier this month on Jan. 3, when they faced off in Hamilton, Ontario. The Torrent exited that game with a 3-2 shootout win.

Although this game didn’t go into a shootout, it was a similar result for the Torrent with a 6-4 win over the Sceptres.

Adzija Made Torrent History With a Turning Point Goal

Just 1:45 into the final frame, Julia Gosling took a seat for hooking. Not even a minute into Toronto’s power play, Lexie Adzija stole the puck from the Sceptres and began skating it into the Torrent’s zone. As she got up to the faceoff circle, she let a shot fly and scored Seattle’s first-ever jailbreak goal.

Lexie Adjiza, Seattle Torrent (Photo credit: PWHL)

This goal marked Adzija’s third of the season in just 12 games. Last season, she recorded six points in 29 games with the Boston Fleet. Not even halfway to that point, she already has half that total. Her personal best season was in 2024, when she recorded 11 points in 24 games split between her time with Boston and Ottawa. At the pace she is going now, there is a chance she records a new personal best season for her first in Seattle.

11 Different Players Put Their Names on the Scoresheet

Adzija’s goal might have been unassisted, but there were five other goals for the Torrent in this game, resulting in ten more names on the scoresheet.

Both Hannah Bilka and Jessie Eldridge scored a goal and recorded an assist, earning them each a two-point night. Alex Carpenter also had a two-point night thanks to two assists.

Hilary Knight scored only her second goal of the season; her first was on Dec. 3 against the New York Sirens. She tied with Sarah Fillier for the most points in the 2024-25 PWHL season with 29. This season, Knight has nine points in 12 games, which is still an incredible accomplishment.

Megan Carter also scored her first goal of the 2025-26 season against her former team. She played 19 games with the Sceptres and recorded one assist last season. She was claimed by the Torrent during the PWHL Expansion Draft. This season, she has played in all 12 games with the Torrent and has four points thanks to her goal in this game and three prior assists.

Julia Gosling’s goal in the second period not only gave the Torrent their first lead of the game, but it also increased her points total to 11 this season. She currently sits in first place on the Torrent leaderboard. Bilka, Carpenter, and Knight are all below her, tied with nine points. Gosling also played for the Sceptres last season and recorded 10 points in 30 games. In just 12 games, she has now broken her record. There is still over half of the season left for the Torrent, so there is plenty of room for Gosling to increase her total and record a new personal best PWHL season.

Schroeder Earned Her Second Win of the Season

Corinne Schroeder has been alternating with Hannah Murphy in a goaltending tandem for the Torrent’s first season. Schroeder and CJ Jackson dressed for this game, and despite it being Jackson’s bobblehead night, Schroeder got the start; she was rewarded with her second win of the season.

Although Schroeder allowed four goals in net, she still made 31 total saves. She earned a save percentage (SV%) of .886, her lowest since the Torrent’s home opener on Nov. 28. She did a great job of keeping the Torrent in the game by making great danger saves. A goaltender is only as good as the team’s offensive chances, though, and the Torrent pulled through for Schroeder.

Torrent Head Out on the Takeover Tour

The Torrent will play their next game at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, when they take on the Vancouver Goldeneyes for a Takeover Tour matchup on Sunday, Jan. 25.