Oilers’ Brains Over Brawn 4th Line Proving to Be Effective

In the early stages of the season, the Edmonton Oilers faced numerous challenges, winning only two of their first 12 games, and many were looking where to point the blame. The ineffectiveness of the fourth line was a specific area that drew criticism, as the rotation of Oilers used on line four at the beginning of the season did not contribute to the scoresheet at all or did not do enough physically to spark energy or momentum.

Because the fourth line struggled to make any sort of meaningful contribution on the ice, in combination with Edmonton’s terrible start, many in Oil Country felt a heightened sense of loss over former Oilers Klim Kostin and Nick Bjugstad, as they were big and heavy forwards who at minimum, brought a physical aspect night in and night out in the bottom six.

That said, when you think of a prototypical fourth line in the NHL, you think of big physical and heavy players, maybe even an enforcer or two who can create energy for the team and can wear down the opposition. Yet, over the last few games, the Oilers have deployed a fourth-line trio with an average height of just slightly over 5-foot-10, which is small in comparison to the NHL’s 6-foot-1 average and it’s functioning surprisingly well.

Oilers’ 4th Line Struggled Until Knoblauch Found the Right Mix

It took until the ninth game of the season against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 2 for one of their now-regular fourth-line players, Sam Gagner, who was signed to a contract only a couple of days earlier, to get on the scoresheet when he scored a couple of goals in his first game back in an Oilers’ uniform.

Additionally, it wasn’t until the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 18 that their other fourth-liners started to show a pulse and make an impact on the scoreboard as well. Centerman James Hamblin scored his first career NHL goal and Derek Ryan potted his first two tallies of the season in the same game.

Since then, Edmonton’s forward group has seen a consistent set of lines during their eight-game winning streak. Over the last few games, head coach Kris Knoblauch has put together an unconventional mix of small forwards in Gagner, Hamblin, and Ryan for the fourth line, and they’ve outmatched their opponents with hard work, and the hockey IQs of all three of them have meshed well, and most importantly, they’re scoring.

A Breakdown of the Oilers’ Small & Effective 4th Line

The 16-year-veteran Gagner has been a jolt of energy in his third stint with the Oilers and it’s been a feel-good return for the former sixth overall pick so far, after having double hip surgery last March. He’s tallied seven points in 14 games, and while his wheels may be slower, it’s evident that his intelligence and hands haven’t regressed as he seems to be the playmaker of the fourth line. The 5-foot-11 forward even joked after a two-point game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 12 that he’s finally the biggest player on a line, for the first time.

The Oilers have another positive tale to tell with Hamblin. He was recalled to the big club on Nov. 5 and he’s put in relentless work, leaving little option but for the team to keep him in the NHL. As mentioned, he scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 18 and dedicated it to his mom who passed away from cancer. Since then, Hamblin has found a spot as the Oilers’ fourth-line center, has scored a couple of goals in 16 games and wins nearly half of his faceoffs. Moreover, he doesn’t miss a chance to block a shot whenever an opportunity arises in his limited ice time and he’s been the 5-foot-10 motor down the middle.

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The third and oldest member of the line, the 36-year-old Ryan, has scored three goals this season. He is a savvy veteran who often makes smart plays at both ends of the ice and not surprisingly, his on-ice intelligence has meshed with his linemates, especially Gagner, showcased by a nice behind-the-net pass in the game against the Blackhawks which led to a goal.

Oilers’ head coach Knoblauch gave the trio praise, having said, “You look at it, and you’re thinking ‘they’re not fast enough, they’re not big enough, they’re not strong enough. That’s not going to work but, they’ve made it work. They’re just smart hockey players, they’re reliable and they’re working really hard. I’ve been very happy with those three.”

While there could be a feeling that they’re not fast enough or big enough, the Oilers’ fourth line has scored a 5-on-5 goal in each of their last two games and Natural Stat Trick shows their positive underlying metrics at even-strength over their last three games played together in just over 19 minutes, featured below.

Cosi (CF%) Fenwick (FF%) Scoring Chances for (SCF%) Goals For 55.02% 61.62% 60.56% 2

Oilers Have a Decision to Make Come Playoff Time

The Oilers have won eight straight and they’re looking like a team that can compete for a playoff spot. As for the fourth line, they should keep it intact for now, because if it isn’t broken, why fix it? However, should they find themselves in the playoff race during the final stretch of the season, they’ll have to decide if they’re comfortable going into a playoff battle with Gagner, Ryan and Hamblin, or seek to add more size.

In comparison to the Vegas Golden Knights, who are the familiar foes of the Oilers that would stand in their way come playoff time, they have an extremely effective and big fourth line, with the likes of William Carrier (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), Nicolas Roy (6-foot-4, 202 pounds) and Keegan Kolesar (6-foot-2, 216 pounds). They’re big, physical, and can put the puck in the net, and when matched up against these behemoths, the Oilers’ fourth line, on paper at least, looks outmatched.

Still, just like now, the unconventional strategy of icing a fourth line prioritizing brains over brawn just might actually work in the postseason.

Do you feel the Oilers will roll the fourth line of Gagner, Hamblin and Ryan for the rest of the season? Have your say in the comments below!