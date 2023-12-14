Matthew Knies Offering Maple Leafs Surprising Physicality

Matthew Knies’ 2023-24 season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. When he started the season, he was part of the third line. However, as the season progressed, he ascended to a prominent role alongside Auston Matthews and (currently) William Nylander on the top line. This shift represents a significant change in his early-season trajectory.

When the Maple Leafs coaching staff decided that Knies should be a part of the team’s roster, fans anticipated that Knies could turn into a power forward. He might become someone who could use his size to muscle opponents and create opportunities. However, while that transformation has been a bit slow in coming, what we’ve witnessed recently might go far beyond our original expectations.

Latest News & Highlight

Knies is a rookie. But what we’ve seen so far is that he has the skill to compete in the NHL. For one, he’s a player with a high hockey IQ and impressive offensive abilities. Second, he’s also showing a surprising physicality on the ice. He’s a big guy, and is starting to learn how to use that physicality.

Is Knies Emerging into a Classic Power Forward?

Over the early stages of the 2023-24 regular season, Knies is living up to the hopes that he might become a power forward. He’s making plays where he has outmuscled opponents, held possession of the puck in battles on the boards, and showed several impressive net drives. However, one aspect seemed absent at the beginning of the season. He hadn’t shown punishing physicality, a trademark of true power forwards. However, this perception took a turn in a game last week.

Knies has now only played 28 NHL regular season games (35 if you count the playoffs), and it’s fair to say that he’s still learning. There has been a marked evolution in his playing style. That in itself is notable, considering that he’s a player who just turned 21 in October. For a younger player, that makes his physicality even more impressive, given the relatively short time he has spent in the NHL.

Flash Back to the Ottawa Senators Game to See Knies’ Physicality

In a thrilling 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, Knies delivered a hit on Ridly Greig that turned heads – at least Greig’s. The impact of the hit wasn’t just felt in the immediate play but had a domino effect on the ice. It led to an insurance goal by William Nylander.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Knies’ powerhouse hit on Greig during the third period left an indelible mark. As noted, the immediate impact of this physical play was to set the stage for Nylander’s goal. Knies also showed his ability to create time and space for his linemates through his assertive and impactful style of play.

Knies Hasn’t Stopped with the Greig Hit

Knies’ display of physicality was a departure from his previous style, but he hasn’t stopped with that hit. Does this hint at a possible evolution in his approach to the game? Specifically, during the following game against the Nashville Predators, Knies continued his physical play.

By standing up Cody Glass and then finishing a hard hit on Phil Tomasino, Knies showed a level of physicality that wasn’t initially associated with his playing style. These hits weren’t just about becoming more physical. Instead, they hint that he’s becoming a player who’s not afraid to stand up for his teammates and make a statement on the ice – perhaps a bit of a Ryan Reaves with more skill.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Given that Knies has played less than a third of a regular NHL season, his emergence as a physical player is a pleasant surprise — at least for the Maple Leafs. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing nearly 220 pounds, he possesses the size and strength needed for such a physical style. Yet, it’s a testament to his adaptability and quick learning curve that the transition has come so quickly in his career.

There Might Be More Going on Than Knies Being More Physical

What the Maple Leafs seem to have in Knies is a player who can make offensive contributions, has first-line chemistry, can have an impact on the special teams, and is defensively responsible. That’s a good list to have on a rookie resumé. The added introduction of physicality adds a new layer to Knies’ game because it shows his versatility as a player and his willingness to add other dimensions to his game.

However, a final question arises. Did Knies use his physicality as a form of revenge against Greig? The hit on Greig came after the Senators’ player had delivered a questionable cross-check to Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins. If that’s the case, it adds an extra note to his game.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fans can only speculate about Knies’ intentions. However, the idea that he might have remembered the hit on Timmins and grabbed an chance for payback adds even more grit to his game.

If so, Knies is not just a promising rookie with a high hockey IQ. He’s also a player who continues to surprise and evolve on the ice. What other surprises are in store for Maple Leafs fans when it comes to this young rookie?

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]