Maple Leafs Have Found a Top-Line Winger That Works in Knies

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ highly-touted rookie Matthew Knies was given a chance to play on the team’s top-line left-wing spot, partnering with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The short assessment: Knies was great.

On Monday night, Knies had himself a game, contributing a goal and two assists. and his offensive output (he scored the first goal of the game) played a key role in the Maple Leafs’ win.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

In some ways, Knies’ success is no surprise. Right from the get-go, when he arrived after his University of Minnesota team was eliminated from the Frozen Four championship in overtime by the Quinnipiac Bobcats, Knies showed his potential and consistency during the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

Leaving His College Days Behind Him, Knies Contributed During the Playoffs

After the disappointment of the NCAA championship game, Knies said goodbye to his college days, signed his entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs, and made his way back to Florida. There, playing in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Amalie Arena, he had a strong playoff experience and contributed to the Maple Leafs’ six-game first-round upset. In that win, Knies played beyond his years.

Moving to this season, Knies scored his first two regular-season goals and contributed to a dramatic 4-3 comeback win for the Maple Leafs over these same intense rivals.

Knies’ journey has been relatively short, and his sample size relatively small; however, he has a high hockey IQ, resilience, adaptability, and a skill set that allows him to contribute at the professional level.

Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates the game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Last night, in his new first-line partnership, he showed these attributes once again.

Knies’ Slow Start to the Season Might Have Been His Deployment

In 11 games before Monday night’s contest, Knies had put up only two goals (against this same Lightning team) and two assists. However, that likely has more to do with his deployment than his skill level. Partnered with Matthews and Marner, Knies fit right in and put up three points.

Knies now has three goals and seven points in 12 games. His performance, particularly against Tampa Bay, shows his ability to contribute in a top-six capacity. Knies has done everything he can to earn his place as a winger on the top line.

According to Shawn McKenzie and Luke Fox’s analysis of the Maple Leafs’ overtime win over the Bolts (see the video below), Knies has stepped up to this role and brought new life to that line.

Were the Maple Leafs Making Knies Earn His Place?

As McKenzie and Fox noted in the interview, there were calls for Knies to join the top six earlier. However, the Maple Leafs chose instead to give Tyler Bertuzzi an extended opportunity to show what he could do in that role. To say that Bertuzzi didn’t run with the opportunity is an understatement. He hasn’t yet looked settled, although that seems to have changed over his past few games.

Still, it’s a no-brainer to keep Knies on the top line. He’s a reminder of how well Zach Hyman played there in his time with the team. Knies shares many of Hyman’s qualities, and last night, his performance demonstrated that he belongs there.

Knies scored a beautiful goal by knocking the puck out of the air to beat the Lightning’s goalie. His chemistry with Matthews and Marner was evident, as the threesome spent extended time in the offensive zone, producing high-quality scoring chances.

Knies Brings a New Dynamic to the Maple Leafs Top Six

This new combination brought a fresh dynamic to the team. The first line had its best game all season. This development has the potential to provide the Maple Leafs with the consistent top-line winger they’ve been searching for.

Last night, the Maple Leafs overcame a 4-1 first-period deficit. Their comeback not only ended their four-game losing streak but also showed the team’s resilience. The dramatic overtime goal by depth forward Calle Jarnkrok gave them a much-needed boost of confidence. Now, the question is whether it can mark a turning point in their season.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A secondary benefit of moving Knies to the top line was that it helped the Maple Leafs benefit from improved line continuity throughout the game. Even the team’s bottom six (except perhaps what to do with Ryan Reaves) looked to be more in sync. Even the third line with Nick Robertson and Max Domi showed chemistry.

If this continuity and smoother gameplay can continue, these are positive signs for the team’s performance moving forward.

The Bottom (or Top) Line for Knies

Overall, the message in the Maple Leafs’ locker room during the first intermission had to have been simple: stick with it. Don’t quit. The players heeded the advice, and the result was an exciting win that carried with it a renewed optimism.

For Knies, he’s continuing to build on his solid debut from last season’s playoffs. He looks like a top-six talent who fits perfectly on the top line.

With the team experiencing difficulties elsewhere, it was the right time to move Knies up the food chain and into this productive threesome. Before the game, he shared his excitement to play alongside Matthews and Marner, noting their incredible skills and emphasizing their tenacity.

Nothing has changed in his assessment of that situation, I’m pretty sure.