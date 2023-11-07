3 Canucks’ Trade Pieces to Improve Team

The Vancouver Canucks are off to an impressive start. Through 11 games, they have a 9-2-1 record, good for second in the Pacific Division and third in the NHL. As a result of their early success, the organization’s front office wants to improve their roster and add to their lineup.

Insiders Rick Dhaliwal and Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks are the most active team behind the scenes, and they are working the phones. The club’s best players are playing great, and their role players are doing their jobs.

“They want to add, and don’t want to toss in sweeteners to do it,” Friedman said. “A hockey move with the hope to create cap room. When others are ready, they’ll be waiting.”

The Canucks will likely look to add a right-shot defenceman or a forward who can produce offensively at a high rate. They have been looking to add a right-shot defenceman for some time, and they have a few trade options, including former Canuck Chris Tanev. Additionally, they have trade pieces they can move to improve their roster.

Conor Garland

Earlier in the season, the Canucks gave Conor Garland’s agent permission to talk to other teams about potential trade partners for the forward. Since then, nothing has happened, but a deal involving him is still possible. He has a goal and three points in 12 games but is still the Canucks prime trade candidate. The forward has two more years after this season remaining on his contract, with an average annual value(AAV) of $4.950 million.

Despite his lack of production this season, Garland has played fairly well for the Canucks. He is one of the top players in the club in advanced analytics. He has a Corsi for % (CF%) of 56.2%, which is the third best on the team, and a Fenwick For % (FF%) of 56.1, tied for second on the team.

Garland would likely produce more in a larger role as he currently averages 12:32 of time on ice, but the Canucks have multiple players who are better suited to play in the top six and on the top power-play unit. Any club in need of a middle-six forward would add a forward who could provide secondary scoring in Garland.

Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers is in the final year of his five-year deal with an AAV of $6 million. Additionally, the Canucks have paid his $5 million bonus, which means any team trading for him would only have to pay him $1 million.

Throughout his five years as a Canuck, Myers has not lived up to his cap hit. This season, he’s been up and down. In the organization’s two regulation losses, Myers looked terrible. He continued to make poor decisions on the defensive end and turned the puck over multiple times, leading to scoring chances and goals against. The main reason for his turnovers and poor decision-making is when the team’s structure starts to fall apart, the veteran defenceman struggles the most.

However, that hasn’t been the case for most of the season, and Myers has looked pretty good outside of the two terrible games. Head coach Rick Tocchet praised him for his play after the club’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 6.

“I think he’s been unreal. The last five games he’s been one of our best players, maybe even last six games.”

Additionally, he has three points in his last seven games. Other teams with solid structure interested in adding to their blue line could trade for the 33-year-old. He stands at 6-foot-8, 229 pounds, has a solid offensive skillset, and can create offensive scoring chances. A return for him won’t be much, but the Canucks could create some cap space to add on later.

Anthony Beauvillier

The Canucks acquired Anthony Beauvillier last season in the Bo Horvat trade with the New York Islanders. The forward posted nine goals and 20 points in 33 games in the 2022-23 season with the Canucks and has two goals and five points in 12 games this season.

He is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and it is unknown whether the Canucks re-sign him or not. The club has Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek slated to become restricted free agents this offseason. Therefore, Beauvillier won’t be a top priority for them this offseason, and trading him seems like a good option. The forward is playing on the team’s fourth line and might be the player the Canucks can get the most for in return and afford to lose.

Canucks Have Trade Pieces to Improve Roster

The Canucks front office is looking to reward the roster for their hot start by adding pieces to the roster. They could add a productive forward or a right-shot defenceman. Garland, Myers, and Beauvillier are players they can afford to move to improve their club. Any team needing secondary scoring can add Garland as an effective winger. Meanwhile, Myers is playing the best hockey as a Canuck and that could help out a club in need of a defenceman with skill and size. Lastly, Beauvillier could join a club that needs a cheap winger for depth scoring as well.