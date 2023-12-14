Vladar & Wolf Prove Goaltending Is Not the Flames’ Biggest Issue

With Jacob Markstrom out week-to-week with a fractured finger, the Calgary Flames will be depending on backup goaltenders Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf for the foreseeable future. While this could be a cause for concern, given Markstrom’s strong stats over the years, fans may not have to worry as much.

Goaltending isn’t going to be the Flames’ biggest weakness in the coming weeks (from ‘Too good to fail, too bad to win: The long and short story of the Calgary Flames’, Calgary Herald, Dec. 11, 2023). Although the Flames have only won one game since the 33-year-old’s last game, it’s clear that their problems go beyond who’s in between the pipes.

Vladar & Wolf Stepped Up In Recent Games

It’s hard to deny that the games themselves were riveting. With a total of 11 goals scored, the Flames and the Colorado Avalanche put on a show. Unfortunately for the Flames, the game was just another instance of a lead gone sideways due to error (from ‘Flames falter late in loss to Avalanche’, Calgary Sun, Dec. 11, 2023). The Flames and Golden Knights game was dragged out into overtime, with the final score being 5-4 in favor of the Golden Knights.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite the losses, the performances of Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf showed that the Flames still have life in them. Vladar had a save percentage (SV%) of .838 against the Avalanche, and Wolf’s was .872 against the Golden Knights. They both took over 30 shots on goal from two of the best teams in the league right now and saved many that would have put their opponents up so high that the Flames would have needed a miracle to come back.

The Pair of Goalies Put on a Show

Although six goals were scored on him, Vladar showcased his grit and tenacity and reminded everyone why he is Markstrom’s second. The 26-year-old made some key stops against the Avalanche. He had to contend with an Avalanche power play a mere 15 seconds into the first period and blocked a shot from Ross Colton not long after the advantage ended. Many of the early shots the Czech goalie had to handle were due to poor turnovers made by the Flames that gave the Avalanche scoring opportunities.

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames game against the Golden Knights marked Wolf’s fifth appearance for the Flames this season, spending the rest of his time as the goalie from the Calgary Wranglers. The 22-year-old blocked an early breakaway shot from Chandler Stephenson during a Flames’ power play and stopped Jonathan Marchessault from scoring just two minutes later. Like Vladar, the young goalie demonstrated his skill in the net and helped keep the game alive for the Flames until the very end.

Vladar & Wolf Couldn’t Save the Flames

The fourth goal for the Avalanche came after a brilliant block by Vladar that the Flames’ defense was unable to corral. The first goal attempt was due to an errant pass that never made it to Rasmus Andersson and was picked off by Miles Wood. Mistakes happen in hockey, but when one of the Flames’ biggest issues this season has been puck management, it’s hard to ignore when even the smallest of errors leads to an opponent scoring.

"Couple mental lapses, you can't do that against good teams."



Nazem Kadri speaks on the loss to Colorado tonight. pic.twitter.com/c50gZNstLq — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 12, 2023

The game-winning goal for the Avalanche was scored by Nathan MacKinnon, who snuck behind the Flames’ lineup to get a one-on-one with Vladar. They essentially allowed a fast-paced penalty shot, as Noah Hanifin and Blake Coleman were nowhere near the 28-year-old when he scored. There was little Vladar could do.

Related: Flames: Ranking Huberdeau’s Contract Among the League’s Worst

Latest News & Highlights

The Golden Knights’ game-winner was scored by Mark Stone after Jack Eichel stripped the puck from Nazem Kadri. As the forward and Yegor Sharangovich were attempting to get control of the puck in the Golden Knights’s territory, MacKenzie Weegar was the only line of defense between Stone and Wolf. Similarly to the Avalanche’s game-winner, Stone’s position made it a one-on-one.

“You can’t lose sight of the fact that pretty much to a man, they came to play tonight.”



Head Coach Ryan Huska meets the media following Tuesday's contest in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/RfVksiINde — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 13, 2023

The losses in the back-to-back games against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 11 and 12 were rough. The Flames were ahead of the Avalanche 5-3 at the end of the second period but ended up losing 6-5. The last three goals for the Avalanche, scored by Colton, Mikko Rantanen, and MacKinnon, were all avoidable. The Flames held the lead for eight minutes of game time against the Golden Knights, going up 3-2 with two minutes left in the second period.

How the Flames Can Improve

The Flames’ defense needs to tighten up to support their goalies in the net. Chris Tanev is now considered day-to-day after the hit he took from Ross Colton just 15 seconds into the game against the Avalanche. Tanev is one of the toughest defensemen the Flames have, and his free-agency status could make him a good trade target. If he is out for long, they may not only lose a good defenseman but a good trade opportunity as well. Vladar and Wolf have proved themselves as stellar goaltenders over their time playing professional hockey. There is no reason why the Flames can’t rally to win games with them between the pipes.