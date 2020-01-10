MONTREAL — Alex Chiasson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-2 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, extending their win streak to three games.

Riley Sheahan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald, into the empty net, also scored for the Oilers (24-17-5), who were down 2-0 in the second period. Mike Smith, making his fourth consecutive start between the pipes, had 35 saves.

Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Canadiens (18-20-7), who have dropped eight straight games for the second time this season. Carey Price stopped 22-of-25 shots while falling to 3-9-1 lifetime against Edmonton.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Montreal also lost eight straight (0-5-3) from Nov. 16 to Dec. 1.

The visitors overcame a two-goal hole and scored four unanswered, including three in the third period.

After the Oilers won a hard-fought puck battle along the half wall, Sheahan went top corner on Price to make it 2-1 at 7:16 of the second.

Edmonton’s top-ranked power play got to work in the third period when Danault took a hooking penalty. Thirty-nine seconds in, Connor McDavid fed Nugent-Hopkins, who was alone in the slot, for the five-hole goal at 2:16.

Dave Tippett’s men took their first lead at 9:40 of the third when Chiasson redirected Oscar Klefbom’s shot off the post and in, just out of Price’s reach.

Edmonton Oilers right wing Alex Chiasson (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Archibald added the empty-netter with 34 seconds on the clock.

The Oilers improved to 3-0-1 on their current five-game road trip.

The Canadiens have been good at creating offence on the rush this season and it led to the game’s first goal.

Tomas Tatar crossed the Edmonton blue line with speed and dropped the puck to Danault. The first-line centre fired a shot off Smith’s pad before netting the rebound glove side at 12:35 of the first.

Another fast break led to Montreal’s second goal. Artturi Lehkonen entered the zone and found an unmarked Kotkaniemi, who beat Smith with a quick-release wrist shot at 2:24 of the second. It was Lehkonen’s fourth point in his last four games.

Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brendan Gallagher was back in the lineup for the Canadiens after missing the last four games with a concussion. The right winger was injured on Dec. 31 when he collided with teammate Ben Chiarot.

Montreal nearly took a 3-1 lead late in the second when Gallagher fought off three Oilers before springing Nate Thompson on a breakaway. Thompson went from his forehand to his backhand and beat Smith but fired the puck off the post.

Notes

McDavid leads the league with 70 points. … Chiarot missed the game with a lower-body injury. … Ilya Kovalchuk played his 900th career NHL game. … The Oilers defeated Montreal 4-3 in their previous encounter on Dec. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press