Oilers Connection to Bryan Rust Makes Perfect Sense

While most fans expected the Edmonton Oilers to make a change between the pipes this offseason, they have yet to do so, and instead, have tried to bolster their forward depth and defensive core in hopes of making another deep playoff run next season. With the additions of Isaac Howard, Andrew Mangiapane, and Curtis Lazar, the Oilers hope they have been able to replace the players that chose to leave them in free agency this summer, but it doesn’t seem like they’re quite done just yet.

In recent days, the Oilers have been linked to forward Pittsburgh Penguins’ Bryan Rust, who could play in their top six, but might be tough to bring in considering their salary cap issues.

In a recent article, David Staples wrote:

Rust has no trade protection clauses whatsoever, so he could go to any team, which has many a reporter, blogger and fan around the NHL hoping he’ll end up in their city. Such speculation has spread to Edmonton, where the Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson said the Oilers would like to acquire Rust, even if such a trade would be difficult to make. “I said they would like Rust. I didn’t say anything about what they would have to give up.” source – ‘Big name Pittsburgh Penguin linked to Edmonton Oilers, but how can it happen?’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07-23-2025

Staples also alluded to a report from David Pagnotta, who claimed the Oilers continue to gauge the market for a top-six forward this offseason, despite their lack of cap space. With some money moved out, they could have some flexibility to add another weapon to their roster, and with Rust’s affordable cap hit, it makes sense that they could find a way to get a deal done. The Oilers have a little over $200,000 in cap space right now, while Rust has a $5,125,000 cap hit.

Where Would Rust Fit Into the Oilers’ Lineup?

Rust is a right-shot forward who can play on either wing, and his offensive production combined with his solid defensive play makes him an enticing asset for any contending team looking to add some firepower to their lineup. Last season, Rust scored 31 goals and added 34 assists for 65 points through 71 games, maintaining just under a point-per-game average. Throughout his career, he has scored 203 goals and added 234 assists for 437 points through 638 games.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Oilers bring him in, it’s fair to assume he would get a look on their first line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. The fact that he can play on both sides makes him an even more valuable piece to the puzzle as the Oilers push to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. He could play alongside Leon Draisaitl and Matthew Savoie on the second line, but bringing him in at least gives the Oilers some more flexibility with their lineup heading into the 2025-26 season.

He seems like the perfect fit alongside McDavid, considering he can finish while McDavid continues to have a pass-first mindset, and if he were to end up fitting well with him, they could both push to have some of the strongest seasons of their careers.

Time will tell if the Oilers end up moving things around to bring Rust, or any other top-six forward in before the next campaign gets underway. He is an aging veteran, but his skill set makes him someone the Oilers should be targeting if he is available. The asking price might be a bit high for the Oilers’ liking, so if they can bring it down at all and get a deal done, it should be a no-brainer.

