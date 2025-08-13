Oilers Could Land Alex Debrincat in Suggested Deadline Blockbuster With Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers are going to be trying to make another deep playoff run next season after coming up short in the last two seasons, in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, and are hoping their team is deep enough now to finally win their first championship with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and their first franchise Stanley Cup victory since 1990.

With that being said, the Oilers have shown they aren’t scared to make big moves if it means improving their team and being able to make a deep postseason run, which was evident when they acquired Jake Walman before the 2025 Trade Deadline from the San Jose Sharks, who has proved to be an incredible fit with the Oilers, and seems to be lined up for a long-term extension.

If the Oilers are truly willing to spend big, they might fit a trade partner in the Detroit Red Wings, depending on how their 2025-26 season turns out. If they are in contention, they won’t sell and will look to make a strong playoff run after having missed the past several playoff campaigns, but if they are on the outside looking in, they could be willing to take advantage of increased value for some of their top players.

One player who stands out as a potential trade target for the Oilers is superstar forward Alex Debrincat, who has solidified himself as a star in the NHL, and while it took him a while to get going after he departed from the Chicago Blackhawks a few seasons ago, he has found his footing again and could be someone contending teams want on their team for a playoff run.

A deal like this would take a lot of moving parts, considering Debrincat has a 16-team no-trade list and has a $7,875,000 annual cap hit. He is also extended through the 2026-27 season, making him an even more valuable player, considering he wouldn’t just be a rental addition for the Oilers.

Let me be clear: this idea is purely hypothetical, as there is no indication the Red Wings have even begun to consider trading Debrincat. They want to contend and will keep him around so he can help them do so. This idea stems purely from a “what if” standpoint, and shouldn’t be viewed as a report or a rumour.

So, let’s assume Debrincat is open to a trade to the Oilers. What next?

What Would a Trade Look Like?

Debrincat has some connections to the Oilers already in Jeff Jackson, who currently works for the Oilers but used to be Debrincat’s agent, as well as McDavid, who used to be his teammate when they played together for the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Realistically, a trade looks like the Oilers acquiring Debrincat in exchange for Mattias Ekholm, Beau Akey, their 2027 first-round pick, and their 2028 second-round pick. The Red Wings get a top prospect, two great draft picks, and a veteran defender who stabilizes their blue line and can keep their young guys in line.

The Oilers bring in a superstar for their top-six forward group, and with deep defensive depth, they can afford to move on from Ekholm. They would create, arguably, the best forward lineup in recent NHL history, and likely become the favourite heading into the postseason. The Red Wings would also likely start to move out assets and bring in future pieces in hopes of retooling their lineup, and this move allows them to start doing that.

If there is any world where the Red Wings consider moving Debrincat, the Oilers should be all over him, and should do whatever it takes to get a deal done.

