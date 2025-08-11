Oilers Deadline Plan, Bruins Trade Pieces, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers may have laid out early plans heading into this season’s trade deadline. What’s their process, and what kind of player are they targeting? Meanwhile, Casey Mittelstadt is in the rumor mill again as one source reports the Boston Bruins are shopping him. Finally, there is talk surrounding the future of Bobby McMann in Toronto. Where does he fit on this roster?

Oilers Eye Trade Strategy to Add Size and Punch Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Top Oilers insider Bob Stauffer outlined a three-step plan for Edmonton to improve its forward group. First, the Oilers could trade an NHL contract before the season starts, then build cap space over the year, and finally target a bigger Top 9 forward at the 2026 trade deadline. Veteran winger Mattias Janmark, who has a modest salary and a no-trade clause, is considered a likely candidate to be moved.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and center Adam Henrique (19) and center Connor McDavid (97) celebrate an empty net goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The Oilers aim to add size and grit, similar to last season’s acquisition of Trent Frederic, who was signed to a long-term deal this summer. GM Stan Bowman is expected to continue exploring trade options, possibly offering their 2027 first-round pick to land the right player.

According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, Edmonton will likely target a more aggressive winger—someone who can bring determination and physicality to the lineup.

“The club will still need to use the trade market for a goalie upgrade (if required) and would do well to grab the next Brad Marchand at the 2026 trade deadline (if there is a player like him available), but there is a need for youthful experience of the kind provided by [Vasily] Podkolzin last season.” source – ‘Do the Edmonton Oilers need more of a rugged edge next season?’ Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/08/2025

Could Mittelstadt Be on the Move Again?

James Murphy of RG.org is reporting that fans should add forward Casey Mittelstadt to a list of potential trade names coming out of Boston. Already said to be having conversations about Pavel Zacha and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, Mittelstadt might also be available, according to one NHL executive.

“I don’t know how many rumors he’s been in, but I’ve been hearing Mittelstadt could be on the move again since before the Bruins season even ended. There was a common feeling that he wasn’t their main target when they traded for him; Zellers and the second-round draft pick were.”

Can Bobby McMann Secure a Spot on the Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster?

Bobby McMann’s future in Toronto seems less than secure these days. He showed promise last season with 20 goals but struggled in the playoffs, going scoreless in 13 games. With one year left on his contract, he must prove he deserves a spot on the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster.

TSN analyst Bryan Hayes doubts McMann is a shoo-in for the lineup, criticizing his recent performances and lack of physicality despite his size. Cap space constraints and younger players competing for ice time add to the challenge. However, McMann’s goal-scoring ability and skating suggest potential.

If he can rebound from last year’s playoff slump and impress during training camp and preseason, he could secure a role as a dependable third-line scorer.