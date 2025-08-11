Maple Leafs Should Bet on Bobby McMann’s Peaks, Not His Valleys

When we read some of the discussion comments at the end of a recent Toronto Maple Leafs post, we were surprised. One reader suggested that Bobby McMann might not make the Maple Leafs’ opening-night lineup this season. The idea seemed at odds with what we’ve seen from him. Sure, he isn’t a household name like Auston Matthews or even Matthew Knies, but when McMann gets going, he really gets going.

The comment got my often co-writer, Stan (Smith), digging into his numbers, and what he found was fascinating—McMann isn’t just capable of scoring, he’s one of the streakiest players in the league.

For the Maple Leafs, a Tale of Two McManns

Looking at his last two seasons in Toronto, you can almost split his games into two entirely different careers. In one stretch, he looks like a 40-goal scorer. In another, he’s barely noticeable on the scoresheet. It’s wild how extreme the swings are.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, McMann had five separate scoring bursts, totalling 20 goals and 29 points in 26 games. That kind of production would translate to superstar territory over a full season. But surrounding those bursts were four separate droughts, spanning a combined 46 games, where he had just five assists.

The playoffs were no different. He notched an assist in Game 1, then went 10 straight games without a point, before putting up two assists in the final two games of the Maple Leafs’ run.

The season before? Same story. In four long stretches totalling 36 games, he managed just three assists, broken up by a six-game run of seven goals and 10 points, and another five-game stretch of four goals and an assist. In a 119-game sample, McMann put up 31 goals and 44 points in just 37 games. In the other 82 games, he had eight assists and no goals. That’s like two different players on the ice.

Other “Streakers” in NHL History

McMann isn’t the first player to live in these scoring peaks and valleys. Streak scorers have been around forever, and they often divide fans. It is a well-known pattern, including for some players who have made a significant impact, such as Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk.

Dave Andreychuk was a streaky scorer early in his career. He came to Toronto from the Buffalo Sabres and scored 53 goals in his third season with the Maple Leafs. Here he is with another former Maple Leafs player, Tim Horton.

(The Hockey Writers)

Jonathan Cheechoo of the San Jose Sharks was a Rocket Richard Trophy winner whose career was marked by explosive scoring seasons followed by long droughts as opposing teams adjusted their defence. Last season, the Montreal Canadiens’ Patrik Laine experienced stretches of unstoppable scoring bursts, only to be followed by a quieter end of the season.

Among former Maple Leafs players, Andreychuk, early in his career, displayed the same feast-or-famine tendencies, scoring in bunches before disappearing from the scoresheet for extended periods. But, in 1993-94 (his second season with the Maple Leafs), he put up a whopping 53 goals. Even current Maple Leaf Max Domi, who is more of a playmaker, is prone to hot streaks and extended plateaus. These players show that streakiness is often part of a scoring forward’s career arc and can be a double-edged sword for coaches and fans.

But it isn’t just “good” NHL players like Andreychuk who experience streaks. Even elite talents like Alex Ovechkin or Steven Stamkos can go seven or eight games without a goal, though their peaks are so high that fans barely notice the valleys.

Why Do Scoring Streaks Happen for a Player Like McMann?

A few key reasons suggest why scoring streaks happen. First, style plays a major role. Those who rely heavily on net-front opportunities or high-danger chances tend to feast when the puck bounces their way but can easily go dry when luck isn’t on their side. Then there’s the matter of confidence cycles: hot streaks build confidence and creativity, fueling more goals and assists, while slumps can sap a player’s energy and decision-making. (Domi might fall into that category.)

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Max Domi can be a streaky scorer.

(John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Other factors include line combinations and ice time. For a player like McMann, being paired with skilled linemates boosts his offensive chances, whereas grinding away in the bottom six, often with defensive responsibilities, naturally suppresses point totals. Finally, many streak scorers experience wild swings in their shooting percentages—during hot stretches, they often shoot at unsustainably high rates that eventually regress to the mean. Taken together, these factors help explain why players like McMann experience fluctuations in their scoring production, cycling through peaks and valleys.

So What Do You Do With McMann?

McMann is a difficult call. Undrafted and now 29 years old, there’s a case to be made that he’s already peaked. Maple Leafs fans have watched this story unfold before. Zach Hyman was a fifth-round pick the Florida Panthers didn’t even sign, who spent four full NCAA seasons before clawing his way into the NHL. He was considered a “nice complementary player” in Toronto, never scoring more than 21 goals in a season for the Maple Leafs and often failing to score much in the playoffs. Now? He’s put up a 54-goal season with the Edmonton Oilers and has never scored fewer than 27 goals since he’s been there.

McMann’s path has been similar—four years in the NCAA, an uphill climb for an NHL job, and a perception that he’s a depth piece. Yes, he only has one 20-goal season to his credit. And, similar to Hyman, the idea of him scoring 50 seems far-fetched. But so did Hyman’s late-career surge. He was 31 at the time of his 54-goal season, and McMann is 29 now. So stranger things have happened.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Hyman’s goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

But, even if McMann “only” scores 20 goals each season – streaky or not – the Maple Leafs have him signed to a bargain contract. His cost-to-production ratio makes him worth keeping, especially if one of those hot streaks comes in the playoffs.

The Bottom Line for McMann and the Maple Leafs

If we focus only on the droughts, McMann looks like an expendable depth forward. But the peaks are so productive that they can change games—and even series. The challenge for Toronto isn’t finding someone to replace him; it’s figuring out how to unlock those scoring bursts more often.

Players like McMann are gambles. However, the payoff can be huge. If his next hot streak happens to land in April or May, no one will care what he did in November. That’s why, for now, the Maple Leafs should keep him, bet on his upside, and hope the next run of goals comes when it matters most.

The Maple Leafs have been down this road before with players like Mason Marchment—overlooked in Toronto, only to break out and thrive elsewhere. It would be a real shame if the same happened with McMann, who could easily surprise everyone and score 30-plus goals if given the right opportunity.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]