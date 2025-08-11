Expectations for Canadiens’ Next Wave of Goaltenders

For a team still defining its future core, the Montreal Canadiens have quietly assembled a solid group of goaltending prospects. From highly regarded NCAA graduates ready to turn pro, to raw junior talents just beginning their development path, the organization’s depth in net is deeper than it’s been in years. While none are locks to become the next Carey Price, the diversity of styles, backgrounds, and timelines gives the Canadiens many options to work with in the years ahead.

Here’s a look at six goaltenders in the Canadiens’ system, where they’ll be playing next season, and what can realistically be expected of them.

Jacob Fowler – Laval Rocket (American Hockey League)

Jacob Fowler’s time at Boston College cemented him as one of the most promising goaltenders in the Canadiens’ system. In college, he combined a calm technical style with an ability to step up in high-pressure moments, earning a reputation as a reliable starter who rarely allowed soft goals. In 2024-25, he ended the season with a .940 save percentage (SV%) and an impressive 1.63 goal-against average (GAA).

Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, the jump to the Laval Rocket in the AHL represents a crucial step in his development. Fowler will be facing faster, heavier, and more skilled shooters compared to the NCAA. The expectation isn’t for him to immediately dominate; instead, the focus will be on adjusting to the pro pace, handling back-to-back starts, and refining details. If he can post solid numbers and establish himself as Laval’s go-to starter by the end of the season, it will be considered a success.

Yevgeni Volokhin – Spartak Moskva (Kontinental Hockey League)

Drafted as a long-term project, Yevgeni Volokhin will continue his development in Russia’s KHL, widely regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. Playing in the KHL is no small challenge, especially for young goalies, as the mix of veteran shooters and tactical systems requires a strong mental game and patience.

For the Canadiens, the expectation is simple: keep progressing and earn consistent starts. Volokhin has the size (listed at 6-foot-3) and technical foundation to eventually transition to North America, but the key will be proving he can handle a starter’s workload in the KHL while maintaining steady performance. This season is about building a résumé of consistency, showing that his skills translate at a professional level before making the leap overseas.

Emmett Croteau – Dartmouth College (NCAA)

Entering his third NCAA season now with Dartmouth College, Emmett Croteau has been slowly but steadily climbing his development curve. At 6-foot-4, he has the size NHL teams covet, and he’s been working to pair that frame with quicker lateral movement and improved rebound control.

The upcoming season will be about taking a bigger share of the net and showing he can be a difference-maker. If Croteau can improve his save percentage and limit inconsistency, he’ll position himself as a legitimate contender for a pro contract when his college career wraps up. The Canadiens don’t need to rush him; they just want to see him take ownership of the starting role and string together quality performances.

Quentin Miller – University of Denver (NCAA)

After time in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the British Columbia Hockey League, Quentin Miller is set to take his game to the NCAA ranks, joining a strong University of Denver program. This move is a calculated step; Denver is a powerhouse in college hockey, known for its high-end coaching, defensive structure, and winning culture.

Miller will be entering a new competitive environment where ice time is earned, not given. As a first-year NCAA goalie, his role could be more of a rotational starter or backup early on, but the Canadiens will be watching to see how he adapts to a league with older, more physically mature players. The expectation is that Miller uses this season to adjust to the NCAA style, refine his fundamentals, and set himself up for an expanded role in future years.

Alexis Cournoyer – Cornell (NCAA)

Committed to Cornell University for the 2025-26 season, Alexis Cournoyer represents a longer-term project in Montreal’s system. Cornell has a history of producing well-structured, defensively sound teams, an ideal environment for a young goaltender to hone his craft.

This will be Cournoyer’s first taste of NCAA hockey, and as with many freshman goalies, expectations should be tempered. He’ll likely spend the early part of the season adjusting to the speed, angles, and game flow of the college level. The Canadiens will be looking for signs of growth in positioning, patience, and mental resilience. If he can show steady improvement and earn more starts as the season goes on, it will be a positive step forward in his development curve.

Arseni Radkov – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

The youngest of the group, Arseni Radkov, will suit up for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL. At this stage, Radkov is still in the foundational phase of his career, building the technical skills, strength, and game sense needed to compete at higher levels.

For Radkov, the 2025-26 season is about getting as much playing time as possible and learning how to handle the grind of a junior schedule. The Canadiens’ third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft will have the chance to play a fundamental role for a strong Armada team this season.

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ Top 25 Prospects: 2025-26 Preseason Edition

Goaltender development is rarely linear. Each of these prospects is on a different timeline, and the Canadiens’ front office knows that rushing the process can do more harm than good. Fowler and Volokhin are the closest to being NHL-ready, but even they will need a couple of seasons before being considered for a serious shot in Montreal.

The organization’s NHL goaltending remains relatively stable for now, which gives the organization the luxury of patience. Let’s not forget they also have Jakub Dobes, who played half the 2024-25 season in Montreal. By staggering their timelines, the Canadiens avoid putting all their eggs in one basket and increase the odds that at least one or two of these netminders can become NHL contributors in the future.