Oilers Defeat Kings 3-1 in Game 5

Game 5 of the first round playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings moved back to Crypto.com Arena where the Kings are undefeated so far in the playoffs, with wins in Games 1 and 2.

The Oilers came into the game after two come-from-behind wins in Games 3 and 4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Kings had the Koreatown Senior Citizens play their harmonicas for the United States national anthem once again, as the Kings are undefeated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the group has played the national anthem. The gesture by the Kings is reminiscent of the Philadelphia Flyers inviting Kate Smith to sing God Bless America during their Stanley Cup seasons in the mid-1970s.

Here’s your game recap:

The Oilers came out with more energy in Los Angeles than they did in Games 1 and 2. In fact, they had a 10-0 shot advantage at the 11:54 mark of the first period with Kings’ goalie Darcy Kuemper making a lot of key saves, especially in close. The Kings finally got their first shot on goal at the 11:23 mark of the first period on a power play. Kuemper made one of the best saves of the series at the 8:34 mark when he robbed Evan Bouchard of a sure goal in close with a beautiful glove save after a great setup by Connor McDavid.

The Oilers looked way more confident coming out in Game 5 and played their best first period of the series. They outshot the Kings 19-4 and led 12-1 in scoring chances, but Kuemper kept the Kings in the game with some solid work.

The Kings got on the board first at the 3:33 mark of the second period on the power play. Andrei Kuzmenko tipped in a shot from the point by Anze Kopitar. The second assist went to Adrian Kempe. Evander Kane scored the equalizer for the Oilers at the 6:16 mark of the second period, with the assist going to John Klingberg.

Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Janmark’s goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kings celebrity fans Will Ferrell and Chad Smith, drummer from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, were spotted in the crowd enjoying a closely fought second period. Both goalies were solid, with Kuemper coming up with more big saves in close while Oilers starter Calvin Pickard was reliable when called upon. The second period ended with a 1-1 tie; it was the first time in the series that the Kings didn’t lead after two periods.

In the third period, the Oilers continued their strong play and were rewarded when Mattias Janmark scored at the 7:12 mark to put the Oilers ahead 2-1. Assists went to Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin. The Kings put relentless pressure on the Oilers in the final three minutes of the third, with goaltender Kuemper pulled. The Oilers weathered the storm, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty net goal at the 19:02 mark to seal the victory. The assist went to Connor McDavid. The Oilers outshot the Kings 46-21 with an outstanding performance by Kuemper. Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard was strong in goal in the third period, shutting the door for the Oilers. Overall, this was Edmonton’s most complete game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 6 is on Thursday, May 1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Game time is currently set for 8:00 PM MDT.