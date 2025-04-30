Sceptres Defeat Sirens 2-1 in a Shootout

On Tuesday, April 29, the Toronto Sceptres hosted the New York Sirens for their last game of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Sceptres led the season series with three wins to the Sirens’ two. The Sceptres took the victory here, 2-1 in the shootout. With this win, the Sceptres win the season series as well.

Game Recap

Six minutes into the first period, Jesse Compher sent the puck to Savannah Harmon at the blue line. She passed it up to Daryl Watts near the boards. Watts took a shot and fired the puck past Kayle Osborne.

With two minutes left in the first, Paetyn Levis dropped the puck down for Allyson Simpson at the blue line. She passed it to Ella Shelton to her left. Shelton took the shot from the blue line and scored to tie up the game. The first period came to an end with a score of 1-1.

The second period came to an end still at 1-1. Levis took a cross-checking penalty, but the Sceptres could not capitalize. The shots were pretty even in this period; the Sirens took seven shots while the Sceptres took eight.

The third period was full of penalties, one for the Sceptres and three for the Sirens. No team capitalized on their extra-player chances or scored at full strength. With another scoreless 20 minutes, this game headed to overtime to determine the winner.

The Sceptres dominated the five-minute overtime, taking six shots to the Sirens’ two. Once again, the period ended with no change in the score; this game was headed to a shootout.

Carly Jackson, Toronto Sceptres (Photo credit: PWHL)

In the first round of the shootout, Natalie Spooner scored for the Sceptres, but Jessie Eldridge couldn’t score for the Sirens. The Sceptres were up by one. Both teams missed in the second and third rounds. Spooner was up again for the Sceptres in the fourth round and scored once more. Alex Carpenter tried to get the Sirens on the board, but Carly Jackson made the save. The Sceptres took the victory in this one.

Despite being on the Toronto roster for the past two seasons, this was Jackson’s first game. They recorded not only their first win, but also did not let a single puck through in the shootout.

Both Teams Play on Saturday

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, May 3 for the final day of the regular season. The Sirens will host the Montreal Victoire at 2:00 PM EDT. The Sceptres will host the Ottawa Charge at noon EDT.