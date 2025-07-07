Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Mattias Ekholm

As the offseason continues, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player report cards. Our last report card graded Mattias Janmark, and we move on to the other Mattias, in Mattias Ekholm. The Swedish defenceman had nine goals and 33 points in 65 games last season and added six points in seven playoff games. He’s been a steady presence on the blue line since former general manager Ken Holland acquired him ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline. That was one of Holland’s best moves with the organization, and that addition helped elevate Evan Bouchard’s game.

Availability is the best ability, but Ekholm’s getting older and that’s starting to take a toll on his body; hr missed 17 regular-season games and another 15 playoff games due to an undisclosed injury. He hasn’t played more than 80 games in the regular season since 2018-19, and last season was no different.

Injuries Plagued Ekholm

Unfortunately, Ekholm was plagued by injuries in the second half of the season. He competed in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February but was injured in March. The veteran blueliner missed two weeks in early March and returned for four games before being sidelined again. Then he tried to gut it out after a seven-game absence, but re-injured himself on April 11 against the San Jose Sharks after only playing 1:52 of ice time over three shifts.

It was rumoured he would miss the remainder of the season, but he returned for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. His addition to the defence core should’ve provided a spark and made them better. However, he didn’t look the same, struggling to keep up and appearing a step behind. They were playing well defensively through Rounds 2 and 3, but their chemistry was disrupted upon his arrival. A team isn’t going to keep someone of Ekholm’s calibre sidelined if healthy, but maybe the Oilers should have, because he didn’t look right when he was out there.

Ekholm’s Overall Grade

Ekholm is difficult to grade due to his injuries. He was his usual steady presence on the back end until after Christmas before it went downhill. His point production was still solid, but his defensive game took a step back. In 2023-24, he was a plus-44, which led the team, but last season he was only a plus-11. He also wasn’t as physical as he was in previous seasons, which is a big part of his game. He’s a physical defender who makes life difficult for the opposition. In 2023-24, he registered 136 hits in 79 games, as opposed to his 42 hits in 65 games last season. That can also be attributed to his age because he’s not as quick as he used to be. While he wasn’t terrible in the regular season, he wasn’t great either. Therefore, the 35-year-old deserves a C grade for his regular-season performance.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers in the third period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

However, his playoff performance was worse, despite scoring a goal and registering six points in seven games. He struggled defensively, and his addition to the defence group had a negative impact. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder was losing puck battles and was getting beaten to loose pucks. He also made some brutal passes, most evidently in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. He threw a grenade off Bouchard’s shin pad, which led to a turnover that resulted in a goal. The veteran arguably played his worst hockey as an Oiler during the playoffs in limited games. Therefore, he gets a D grade.

Overall, he gets a C-. This wasn’t his best season, and his age and injuries are catching up to him. He’s entering the final year of his contract with a $6.25 million cap hit, so it will be interesting to see if Edmonton will re-sign him at a much lower salary. Father Time remains undefeated, so time will tell if he has anything left in the tank or if the end is near.

Will Ekholm bounce back this season, or is his regression imminent? Continue to follow The Hockey Writers as we continue with the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.