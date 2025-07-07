Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Mattias Janmark

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card was given to Derek Ryan, and now we turn our attention to the player who seemingly replaced him as the fourth-line centre in Mattias Janmark. Janmark started the season on the wing and moved up and down the lineup. He spent time on the third and fourth lines and occasionally moved up to the second line with Leon Draisaitl to add more speed until Kasperi Kapanen got a look with Draisaitl instead. Then, Janmark was moved to centre, which he hadn’t played a lot of, but he learned on the fly.

The Swedish forward signed a three-year contract extension with a $1.45 million cap hit following a successful 2024 Playoff run. He scored four goals during that run, including the team’s only goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Recency bias ultimately aided in that contract negotiation, which got him a three-year deal with a 10-team no-trade list.

Related: Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Evan Bouchard

It’s always risky giving term to a bottom-six player, especially with little offensive upside. Before entering the 2024-25 season, Janmark only scored 14 goals in 137 games in an Oilers sweater. In the first year of his new contract, he only netted two goals in 80 games, but none shot with his stick against a goaltender. One goal was an empty-netter, and the other was deflected off his body.

Janmark is a safe, defensively responsible forward who kills penalties, and head coach Kris Knoblauch values that. He spent 129:03 on the penalty kill last season, recording three primary assists. However, Edmonton had a dreadful penalty kill to start the season and eventually finished the campaign with a 78.2 penalty kill percentage, good for 16th in the league. Despite being an important penalty killer, the Oilers’ penalty kill was still average. He wasn’t producing offensively and didn’t improve the penalty kill.

Janmark Had Clutch Playoff Moments

Janmark’s playoff success helped secure his new contract, and he had more memorable moments during the 2025 Playoff run. He scored three goals and recorded four points in 22 playoff games, but had clutch moments. He scored the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of Round 1 to take a 3-2 series lead. The 32-year-old also scored a goal in the series-clinching game against the Dallas Stars to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Janmark’s goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

However, his playoff success was overrated. Despite having clutch moments, he wasn’t good throughout, and there were many games where he was invisible. While he had his moments, he wasn’t a playoff performer because he lacked consistency and finishing ability. He remained in the lineup because he could play centre, and Knoblauch needed that flexibility. Some scratched players would’ve had a bigger impact than him, but he was trusted by the coaching staff.

Janmark’s Overall Grade

Janmark had a disappointing regular season, and they required more production from him. While he has a ton of speed, he doesn’t generate nearly enough offensively. He’s not dangerous around the net and doesn’t pose a threat. While he’s not paid to score, he needs to produce more than two goals, preferably with his stick on a goalie. This might sound harsh, but he gets an F for his regular-season play.

While he had some good playoff moments, he wasn’t consistent. His biggest role came on the penalty kill, but unfortunately, the Oilers had the third-worst playoff penalty kill percentage at 67.1 percent. The lacklustre penalty kill was a hindrance, and Janmark was a major contributor. Therefore, he gets a D+ for his postseason.

Overall, he gets a D for his season. While he’s fast, he doesn’t use his speed to generate offence and has no finishing ability, especially in tight. He had numerous breakaways throughout the season, but was unable to capitalize. The Oilers need more production from Janmark in the bottom six, but he will likely have competition for his job come training camp. He needs to prove that he can be an effective fourth-liner because if not, he will be replaced.

Continue to follow The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.