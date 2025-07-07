Rangers Should Be All in on Bowen Byram Trade

The New York Rangers were particularly busy on the first day of free agency compared with a quiet draft weekend. This included giving Will Cuylle a new contract and signing a much-needed first pairing partner for Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov. Plus, it’s hard not to be ecstatic about the return president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury was able to fetch for K’Andre Miller, which gave the organization Scott Morrow (who immediately becomes the Rangers’ second-best prospect in the system), alongside first and second-round draft choices in 2026.

Still, the Miller trade leaves a vacancy on the left side of the second pair. Likewise, somebody will have to play on their off-side, given that the Rangers lack left-handed defensemen with enough prowess to play inside the top four. But there is one defenseman still available in the market that Drury should do everything he can to acquire. That’s Bowen Byram, who the Buffalo Sabres have been shopping since the trade deadline.

Age and Upside

Byram would make sense for a couple of reasons. For one, the talent is obvious. The 2018 fourth overall pick stands out with his elite skating, ranking in the 94th percentile in distance and 91st in speed burst over 20 miles per hour, according to NHL EDGE. The offensive-minded defenseman is also gifted in advancing the play and moving the puck up the ice.

However, Byram hasn’t been able to round everything out at the NHL level, with analytics from RonoAnalyst grading him just 31/100 for defense, leaving more to be desired. That said, Byram is still only 24 and the offensive abilities are undeniable.

Giving Byram second-pairing minutes next to a steady right-handed defenseman like Will Borgen could create a great combination. As of now, Braden Schneider seems to be the favorite to play on the second pair next to Borgen in 2025-26, which is less than ideal because one of the two would have to play their offside and both players are more stay-at-home defensemen.

What a Return Could Look Like

So, what would it cost to acquire Byram? While the Rangers have two first-round picks and a second-round pick to offer in next year’s draft, the Sabres seem like they aren’t prioritizing draft picks. For example, the organization traded 23-year-old star JJ Peterka for two young NHL roster players, Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring. Likewise, GM Kevyn Adams’ job is on the line, and draft picks won’t do him any good. The Sabres, who haven’t qualified for an NHL postseason since 2011, need to make the playoffs.

So the Rangers would have to part with at least one piece off the roster. The name that would make the most sense for the Sabres to target is Schneider, given the surplus of left-handed defensemen Buffalo currently has on their roster. While Schneider has mainly been featured on the third pair for the Rangers, he did do a decent job in a top-four shutdown role in the 2023-24 postseason next to Miller. Pair him with Owen Power or even Rasmus Dahlin, and there could be some potential for a great tandem. Plus, Schneider is only 23 years old.

While Schneider’s ceiling is likely limited to a shutdown number-four defenseman, the worst-case scenario is a steady third-pairing defenseman, which is about what he is now. As sports analysis website CasinoApps points out, Schneider is more of a complementary force than a play-driver who relies purely on offensive instincts. That’s not a bad thing – but the Rangers could certainly use more of a dynamic skillset on the left side of the blue line.

Would Schneider alone be enough to get a deal done? Maybe not. Perhaps the Rangers need to add another piece. Winger Brennan Othmann, the organization’s third or fourth-best prospect, who is likely ready for a full-time NHL role, might be enough to swing a deal.

Rangers’ Salary Cap Situation Complicates Matters

However, the idea surrounds nuance. That’s because of the Rangers’ scarce amount of cap space, which currently sits at $777,976, according to PuckPedia. That does account for eight defensemen, including Matthew Robertson’s $775,000 charge, who is unlikely to make the team. So the Rangers really have just over $1.5 million to work with; if Schneider is included in a potential deal for Byram – that number would go up to about $3.75 million.

The question then becomes, would Byram, a restricted free agent, be willing to sign a one or two-year bridge deal worth $3.75 million or less? I was surprised to see NHL insider Chris Johnston report that the “sweet spot” for the average annual value (AAV) for Byram is about $7 million. But keep in mind that’s likely a longer-term deal and on an offer sheet signing. Still, that’s a wide enough gap that would likely price the Rangers well out of Byram’s range with their current situation. At the very least, it seems the Blueshirts would have to move someone else. Either Carson Soucy, who now has a 12-team no-trade list at a $3.25 million AAV, or Urho Vaakanainen, who counts for $1.55 million against the cap. Moving solely the latter would give Drury a total of $5.3 million in cap space, while Soucy alone would take the number to $6.95 million. Given the demand for defensemen in the NHL, it’s hard to imagine either of the two not having at least some trade value. Moving either shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Meanwhile, one of our writers who covers the Sabres thinks Adams will target an established top-six forward. While the Rangers should go all in to try to make a Byram trade happen, Drury should draw the line on parting ways with Alexis Lafrenière, which is a name that would come to mind for that description. Lafrenière will be a key young piece going forward, and the Rangers can’t afford to take that chance. Will Cuylle, who had 45 points last season playing in the top nine, could be a satisfying player for Buffalo. However, it’s unlikely that the front office would deal the Toronto native just days after agreeing to a new contract.

The question then becomes, how badly do the Rangers want Byram? At the very least, the Blueshirts should explore the opportunity and speak with the 24-year-old’s agent about what he would be willing to sign for. This way, potentially, the Rangers can complete a sign-and-trade deal. Simultaneously, the organization may have to trade Vaakanainen or Soucy to become salary cap compliant.

Regardless, Byram’s upside is enticing enough that Drury should be willing to pull the trigger on – just not at the expense of Lafrenière, Igor Shesterkin or Adam Fox. Going all in on an option doesn’t mean trading a star player in his prime. It means be prepared to pay a premium, even if it costs them a top prospect like Othmann and/or a high draft pick. That may not work with Adams’ job potentially on the line – but Drury should do one thing – get caught trying, which were words once uttered by U.S. 42nd President, Bill Clinton.