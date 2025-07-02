Ehlers Decision, Byram Offer Sheet, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Nikolaj Ehlers is making his final free agency decision today and is down to a couple of teams. Where will he wind up? Meanwhile, what is going on with Bowen Byram? Is he being traded? Is someone preparing an offer sheet? Finally, what made Brock Boeser change his mind about Vancouver, and are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames talking about a potential trade for Nazem Kadri?

The Nikolaj Ehlers Decision

As per Chris Johnston of TSN, “With top UFA Nikolaj Ehlers now down to a few teams he’s deciding between, the expectation is that his decision should be made at some point today.” Frank Seravalli reported that Ehlers wants to go somewhere warm, wants to go to a market with less intensity, and names Carolina and Washington as teams in the mix.

Before retiring, Bob McKenzie added, “We’ve heard the Avalanche are interested, Ducks, Hurricanes, Capitals, Maple Leafs, the list goes on and on…”

As for where the Maple Leafs fit in, Darren Dreger reported while a guest on OverDrive, “I’m sure Brad Treliving has thrown in hat in the ring on Nikolaj Ehlers, I don’t think Nikolaj Ehlers wants to play in Toronto, I think he wants to literally stay out of the spotlight, I mean he found it bright at times in Winnipeg.”

If the Leafs miss on Ehlers, there are reports that one name to keep an eye on for Toronto is Nazem Kadri. It’s unclear how accurate the speculation is about Kadri and Toronto, with potentially inaccurate quotes circulating about a potential reunion. However, the rumor has gained momentum.

The Bo Byram Offer Sheet

Trade speculation ramped up on Tuesday when it came to defenseman Bowen Byram, as did talk of a potential offer sheet. “If there’s a deal out there that will improve our roster, we’re open to it,” said Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. He added that the organization is open to matching an offer sheet on Byram. He noted they’ve been strategic in their planning, understanding that it could be a reality.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for a trade, Adams said that the only reason they would do it is if the team was better as a result. The Sabres would be looking for several pieces that round out their roster.

An offer sheet is going to have to be upwards of $9 million or more for the Sabres not to match. Nick Kypreos wondered if it might be $10-$11 million for the Sabres to decline matching.

Why Did Brock Boeser Change His Mind on the Canucks?

Brock Boeser talked about his free agency pivot and choosing to stay with the Vancouver Canucks when almost every insider had him pegged to leave. He said he couldn’t concentrate on Tuesday and was glued to his phone, waiting to see what his fate was. When the Canucks came back with a seven-year offer, he accepted it.

The reality here is that Boeser never wanted to leave, but didn’t feel like the Canucks wanted him to stay. “Maybe I can get a house there now,” he said, while talking about how much he loves Vancouver. “I definitely didn’t think that this was going to happen, but a phone call in the last hour changed everything.”

