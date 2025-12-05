Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Deserves to Be on Canada’s Olympic Roster

Evan Bouchard has been no stranger to criticism throughout his brief NHL career. Whether it be from Edmonton Oilers fans, or those of opposing teams, he often catches a ton of flack. Some of it is well deserved, as his defensive play doesn’t always inspire, and his lack of intensity often rubs some the wrong way.

What’s often forgotten about with Bouchard, however, is all the good he does. Rather than mentioning the fact that he has 81 points in 75 career playoff games, or that he had a combined 149 points between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, many instead point only to his faults.

Those looking at the big picture will tell you that while flawed, Bouchard is one of the game’s best offensive defencemen. After an ugly start to the 2025-26 season, he’s turned things around and sits with 25 points in 28 games. Even better is that he’s cleaned up his defensive play, which was a big source of frustration for Oilers fans through the first few weeks of the season.

Now, with the Olympics coming up, there has been plenty of debate as to whether or not Bouchard should be included on the roster. Many feel that his defensive miscues make it impossible to include him, while others view him as insurance should someone like Cale Makar suffer an injury. While the latter point is a good reason to include him, it’s far from the only reason he is deserving of being one of the eight defencemen selected.

Bouchard Elevates Play in High-Stake Moments

For those who complain about Bouchard, they are more than fair to suggest he needs to improve his consistency throughout the course of the regular season. While he has the talent to be a difference maker each and every night, there are too many times where he’s noticed for the wrong reasons. That said, when he’s needed the most, there are few defencemen in the NHL who can do what he does best.

As mentioned, Bouchard’s playoff stats speak for themselves. He managed nine points in 16 playoff outings in his rookie season, and has been over a point-per-game in the postseason since. The 2022-23 season saw him register four goals and 17 points in just 12 games. In the 2023-24 playoffs, he had a ridiculous six goals and 32 points in 25 outings.

It was more of the same for Bouchard in last season’s playoffs as well, as he continued to produce with seven goals and 23 points in 22 games. These are numbers that would be impressive for a star forward, let alone a guy who plays on the back end.

Aside from the Stanley Cup Final, there is no stage bigger than playing at the Olympics. Some may argue that there’s even more pressure, as there are a ridiculous amount of fans tuning into the action. While that pressure may be difficult to deal with for some, Bouchard has proven time and time again that he embraces such a challenge. That can’t be overlooked by the committee tasked with picking Canada’s Olympic roster.

Bouchard’s Good Outweighs the Bad

Though there are fair concerns when it comes to Bouchard’s game, there are few other Canadian defencemen who are as gifted from a skills perspective. His excellent work on the power play is one thing, but his offensive abilities at even strength can’t be overlooked, either. He is a breakout machine thanks to his elite vision, which would be a huge surplus going up against some of the top competition they will face throughout the Olympics.

Whether or not Bouchard gets selected remains to be seen. He was left off of Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which suggests those calling the shots are also concerned about his defensive shortcomings. That said, his strong play in yet another postseason, along with his solid play as of late for the Oilers, should be enough for him to crack this roster, whether as an every-day option or as an extra defender.