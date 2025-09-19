Oilers Fans Need to Be Patient with Ike Howard

It was quite evident that the Edmonton Oilers have been banking on Ike Howard to play a top-nine role this coming season since the moment they traded for him. The 21-year-old essentially wanted out of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization because he felt like he was ready for NHL duties, which has resulted in big expectations surrounding him.

The Oilers’ desire for Howard to be a top-nine forward this season is due to the fact they’ve lost several key forwards from 2024-25, with Evander Kane, Connor Brown, and Corey Perry having moved on. They’ve also lost Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, which has resulted in some big holes needing to be filled.

The Oilers aren’t just banking on Howard to step up, but also another 21-year-old in Matt Savoie. The difference between the two is that Savoie already has experience in the pro ranks, having played a few games in 2023-24 and spending the vast majority of the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL). Howard, however, has played nothing higher than college-level hockey.

Oilers Fans Already Pressuring Howard

Despite training camp only beginning on Thursday, several Oilers fans are already sounding the alarm on Howard. It stems from two rookie games last weekend versus the Calgary Flames, in which Howard appeared average at best against players in a similar age range.

Though it’s only September hockey and means nothing in the grand scheme of things, the ever-passionate Oilers market is already beginning to worry about what it means for Howard moving forward. After all, if he can’t dominate in a prospects game, how on earth is he going to be a top-nine contributor this season?

First off, let’s state the obvious; last weekend saw Howard play just two games, all of which came alongside players he’s never played with before. He’s also trying to make a big impression on his new organization, which may have been causing him to play a little more tense than he’s used to. And, most importantly, it’s only two games.

Isaac Howard, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

Every player on the planet, including the game’s best in Connor McDavid, can have brief stretches where they’re not at their best. That was the case for Howard last weekend, but it’s not an issue worth getting worked up about whatsoever. Having won the Hobey Baker Award in 2024-25, it’s clear he has undeniable talent and a true NHL future. Two off games in September don’t impact that one bit.

With that said, Howard’s performance in those games serves as a reminder that he may not be ready to be an impactful NHLer just yet. It was never all too fair to begin with that the Oilers were banking on him being a contributor to what they hope is a Stanley Cup-winning roster, and based on those two games versus the Flames, he doesn’t look ready.

Howard’s lack of physicality and struggles in the defensive zone suggest he could use a bit of time in the American Hockey League (AHL) in order to not only round out his game but also work on his strength. It’s much easier to get by in college with less size given that you’re playing against younger opponents, and it’s also easier to let your foot off the gas when you’re producing the numbers Howard has at the collegiate level. Those numbers will not come as easy or often in the NHL, however, making it crucial that he puts in the work to improve defensively.

Howard Nowhere Near a Finished Product

The biggest thing in this entire situation is that regardless of whether or not the Oilers deem Howard NHL-ready by the end of training camp, it doesn’t change his future outlook. As nice as it would be for him to grab a top-nine role and produce clutch secondary offence for this team, it would be more beneficial for the organization long term to have him play in the AHL if he isn’t ready just yet. Either way, the confident young forward has a bright NHL future ahead of him.