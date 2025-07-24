3 Forwards the Oilers Should Trade for This Offseason

The trade market during the NHL offseason is not a very busy one. Compared to some of the big moves we see from a league like the NBA, the NHL sticks to their free agent signings. But that’s not to say moves can’t be made in the summertime. There are decisions yet to be made on this Oilers’ lineup, and lots of players out there that could be a good fit. More specifically, there are some very good forwards who could be impact pieces for Edmonton.

General manager Stan Bowman said shortly after the season that changes would be made to the forward group. While there has already been some turnover up front, a big splash could be the difference-maker for a contender like Edmonton. They have done more subtraction than addition so far, so making a trade before the season starts could be huge. Here are a few potential forward options the Oilers could make a deal for in the next couple months.

Make the Offer: Yegor Chinakhov

If Edmonton wants to make a smaller deal for a low-risk, high-reward type of result, Yegor Chinakhov is the way to go. The 24-year-old winger has bounced between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) a bit since he came into the league, but when he was playing up with the Columbus Blue Jackets, his numbers were solid. He has 71 career points over four abbreviated seasons and is capable of being a strong, two-way player in a team’s bottom-six. His $2.1 million cap hit is a very nice touch as well.

Making a deal like this would likely only take a mid-round draft pick or a prospect who is low on the totem pole. Chinakhov has requested a trade out of Columbus recently, so Blue Jackets management likely won’t be asking for the moon and the stars for a guy who doesn’t want to be in the organization anymore. Making a deal like this should remind Oilers’ fans of a deal late in the offseason a year ago when the team acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin for a mid-round pick. Safe to say that deal worked out nicely for the team, so why not take a similar gamble once again?

For the Right Price: Bryan Rust

Bryan Rust is a player whose name is being thrown around in trade talks as many are trying to fit him onto their team; so why not Edmonton? Rust may be going into his age-33 season, but he is showing zero signs of slowing down. He just recorded a career-high in points with 65 in a season where the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t even make the playoffs. Looking at his stats, he has always been a reliable option on the wing, and that is very important when you have guys like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin looking for good players to pass to. And, so, despite his age, why not try and pair him with one of the fine centremen in Edmonton?

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pittsburgh would probably do a deal, but it would have to be worth their while for one of the few guys they have left from their back-to-back Stanley Cups. The biggest hurdle for the Oilers is Rust’s cap hit that is just north of $5 million. He may be worth the money, but Edmonton always has trouble trying to fit under that pesky salary cap. They would likely have to throw in a sweetener to get the Penguins to retain some of the money to make it doable. The potential for a trade is there, but Bowman would have to put his nose to the grindstone to get it done.

No Easy Task: Mason McTavish

A young forward who already has some tread on the tires and has loads of potential? It would not be an easy deal to make, but it’s a call worth making for a player like Mason McTavish. He has posted 40-plus points in his first three NHL seasons and has been an alternate captain for two of those seasons. He has star potential and is due a raise on his next deal. He is currently a restricted free agent (RFA) in the Anaheim Ducks organization, and it’s a bit surprising they haven’t re-upped their young centre. The Oilers should pounce now if they want any chance at McTavish.

A deal in this case would likely have a couple high-leverage pieces involved. It appears an offer sheet is not in play, and therefore, a sign-and-trade will have to be the route for Edmonton. What makes it difficult is not only finding the right pieces to exchange for McTavish, but the money he is due. He has been a consistent scorer to start his career at a pivotal position. Fresh off a rookie deal with limitless potential, the number will likely be big. If the Oilers can somehow put together a trade like the Vegas Golden Knights did to acquire Mitch Marner, that would work well. They did a sign-and-trade and moved out some salary in the process. So it is possible, there is just a lot of work to be done.

As mentioned, there are some pieces out there who could make an impact for this Oilers team. Finding the right fit for your team and your budget is no simple task, but hopefully Bowman can find something to bolster the forward group before the new season begins.