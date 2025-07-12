Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Trent Frederic

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Adam Henrique, and now we move on to Trent Frederic. He wore number 21 last season, but switched to number 10 this season, previously worn by Derek Ryan. Frederic is an interesting case because he’s been injured during his whole tenure in Edmonton, making him difficult to evaluate.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline, but only played 7:10 of regular-season ice time before re-aggravating the high-ankle sprain he sustained on Feb. 25 in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He returned for the playoffs, recording one goal and four points in 22 games. But, he wasn’t effective, and was still battling through that injury. The St. Louis native had a down season, recording eight goals and 15 points in 57 games with the Bruins before the trade.

However, he had two great seasons prior, scoring 17 goals in 2022-23, averaging 11:55 a game, and 18 goals in 2023-24, averaging 13:45 a game, so there’s upside in a third-line role. We didn’t see that last season, but despite that, the Oilers inked him to an eight-year extension with a $3.85 million cap hit. That contract is questionable right now because it’s risky, but if he returns to form, it will be a great deal.

Frederic Had a Small Sample Size

Frederic had a small sample size with Edmonton since the trade. He averaged 11:24 of ice time during the playoffs and was relatively quiet. His only goal came in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1, while also recording an assist, which helped Edmonton advance to Round 2. But he was held off the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Final, despite registering 26 hits in those six games. He wasn’t around the net as much as usual, and the team would’ve liked him to generate more chances. However, he gets a pass because of his injury, but now we look toward this season, because he must be a factor if the Oilers are successful. This small sample size makes it difficult to grade him, because we didn’t see his best, and he has a lot more to give.

Frederic Is Versatile

Frederic is a versatile player, and that’s intriguing, especially heading into this season. He was getting accustomed to the Oilers organization, so his role was limited, especially with his high-ankle sprain. He can play centre and the wing, and has been on the penalty kill in the past. However, he has only played the wing with Edmonton and hasn’t killed penalties. They were easing him into the lineup, but expect him to get a bigger role this season. The Oilers lost a key penalty killer in Connor Brown to free agency, so Frederic may be tasked to fill that role. Also, expect him to play some centre at some point this season.

Trent Frederic, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s also a physical presence and generates scoring chances in tight by using his 6-foot-3, 221-pound frame to get inside positioning and out-muscle his opponents. He’s strong on the forecheck and registered 155 hits in just 57 games before the trade, and had 204 hits the season before. The power forward also recorded two hits in his 7:10 of ice time with Edmonton before re-aggravating that injury. His versatility is valuable, but we didn’t see it last season.

Frederic’s Overall Grade

Frederic had an underwhelming postseason, so he gets a C for his efforts. He wasn’t bad, but he also wasn’t as impactful as we expected, largely due to his injury. He ranked sixth in the playoffs in hits with 85, and Edmonton outscored their opponents 6-2 in high-danger situations with him on the ice. Those numbers are solid, which gives hope for a bounce-back campaign if he can stay healthy. If he can produce like he did before last season, and contribute 15 to 20 goals in the bottom six, that’s a valuable asset. There’s a lot to like about him, and he brings an element of physicality that the team requires, especially since trading Evander Kane earlier this offseason. Hopefully, Frederic can come back stronger and provide offence and energy to the lineup, to justify his new contract extension. This is a big season for him to endear himself to the fan base. If he plays his game, he will easily become a fan favourite in Edmonton.

What would you grade Frederic for his performance last postseason? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.