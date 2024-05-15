Oilers Outlast Canucks Late to Win Game 4, Tie Series

The Edmonton Oilers survived a late comeback by the Vancouver Canucks to win Game 4, 3-2, and tie up their second-round series 2-2.

In the first period, the Oilers opened the scoring with a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl. His tear with the man advantage continued with his sixth power-play goal of the playoffs. It was his eighth playoff goal overall. The score remained 1-0 after one.

Death, taxes, and Leon on the power play. pic.twitter.com/gFZSIwshrV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2024

Edmonton tacked on another goal to make it 2-0 when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fired a snap shot past Arturs Silovs.

The Oilers found themselves in the driver’s seat with just one period left. They were in full control of the game with more shots in the second period (14) than the Canucks had in the first two periods combined (13).

But the Canucks battled back in the third period. Conor Garland cut the lead in half with his second goal of the playoffs to make it 2-1. With 1:41 left in the game and the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Dakota Joshua deflected a shot by Brock Boeser into the net to tie it up 2-2.

It briefly appeared that we’d have another game in this series heading to overtime. But Edmonton had one more left in them. Evan Bouchard gave the Oilers the lead once again with 38 seconds left. The Oilers won. Series tied.

EDMONTON SCORES THE WINNER WITH 38 SECONDS LEFT 😱 pic.twitter.com/FRVNqe198z — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2024

Calvin Pickard was in net for the Oilers over Stuart Skinner. He delivered, saving 19 of 21 shots against. Silovs saved 27 of 30 for the Canucks. Vancouver found themselves 0-for-3 on the power play while the Oilers capitalized – scoring on one of two power-play opportunities. The Oilers found the back of the net with the man advantage once and pulled out a one-goal win.

The series will head back to Vancouver on Thursday for Game 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT and 7 p.m. PDT.