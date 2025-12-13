Oilers Give David Tomasek a Second Chance in Suggested Trade With Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers shocked the hockey world recently, moving on from Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak, while they brought in Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They also traded a third-round pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defender Spencer Stastney, proving the Oilers are willing to shake things up as they head toward another playoff run.

Related: Grading the Oilers’ Tristan Jarry & Spencer Stastney Trades

The Oilers may soon have to make some tough decisions with their forward group. Noah Philp, Connor Clattenburg, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jack Roslovic are all currently out with injuries, and with the depth the Oilers have when those four return, they will have to either trade, send down, or waive some players.

One player who could find himself on the outside looking in is David Tomasek, who has played well in a limited role and proven he has a natural goal-scoring ability, but may be the odd man out as he continues to fall down the depth chart. Tomasek has been in and out of the Oilers’ lineup all season, so it would make sense that they could look to give him a fresh start, especially considering several other teams had interest in signing him when he was a free agent.

David Tomasek, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

In this article, we take a look at what a potential deal would look like between the Oilers and Boston Bruins. The Bruins may have had some interest in signing Tomasek, and they could be willing to move an asset to give him a shot.

Keep in mind, this is simply hypothetical, and there are no reports that Tomasek is available or that the Bruins have checked in on his availability.

Oilers Receive Asset in Return, Bruins Add Depth Forward

Tomasek, who is 29 years old, has scored three goals and added two assists for five points through 21 games this season. Before signing with the Oilers, he played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Färjestad BK, where he scored 24 goals and added 33 assists for 57 points through 47 games.

His natural ability to score goals makes him an enticing player for any team that is in need of depth scoring. It seems as though the Oilers trust Clattenburg as a bottom-six forward, and it also seems like they will continue to run with Curtis Lazar and Philp as their extra forwards when they are fully healthy.

The Bruins could afford to make a couple of roster moves, sending players down, to fit Tomasek in without the Oilers needing to retain or take a player back. The Bruins do have two fourth-round picks in 2026, and they could be willing to part with one of them, but I don’t think they would give either one up and would rather give up a later draft pick.

Realistically, the Oilers trade Tomasek to the Bruins in exchange for the Bruins’ 2028 sixth-round pick. It’s a simple trade; it doesn’t involve much, but it is worth discussing. As mentioned, the Oilers will have some tough decisions to make eventually, and if Tomasek doesn’t establish himself as a consistent offensive producer soon, he could find himself being traded elsewhere.

Tomasek can play both centre and wing, giving him an advantage and making him an even more enticing player. There is a better chance for Tomasek to be given an increased role with the Bruins, which they could see and be willing to take a risk on for the right price, and if it doesn’t work out, they could let him walk to free agency.

Time will tell what the Oilers choose to do, but after the Jarry & Stastney deals recently, it’s clear the Oilers aren’t scared to make moves.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.