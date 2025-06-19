Oilers Have Better Chance at Keeping McDavid After Stanley Cup Loss

New year, same story for the Edmonton Oilers, who fell in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in a series that went six games. It marks the Oilers’ second-straight loss in the Cup Final to the Panthers, as it’s quite evident that no roster compares to what general manager (GM) Bill Zito has put together down south.

This is an agonizing loss for the Oilers, who had to wait quite some time to get back to the dance after their heartbreaking Game 7 loss a season ago. There is no way to spin it other than true heartbreak, which is what both the players and the fan base are going through at this time. That said, there could be a silver lining in both of these Cup Final losses for Oilers fans.

McDavid Won’t Leave Edmonton Without a Cup

As has been well discussed throughout the 2024-25 season and especially in the short time since the Oilers fell short in their second Cup quest, Connor McDavid has just one year remaining on his contract before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Despite all the rumblings from many over the fact that he may want to play elsewhere, there is no real reason to panic for Oilers fans. He isn’t able to sign a new extension until July 1, and technically doesn’t have to at all in order to remain in Edmonton before next year’s free agency kicks off.

The main reason, however, that Oilers fans don’t have to panic about him leaving is due to the fact that they have yet to win a Cup. In fact, had they won either of these last two years, or even both, there is a better chance he may have looked for what many players view as more attractive markets down south.

What everybody needs to understand is that McDavid isn’t just a superstar talent. He’s in an echelon that very few get to, as he will undoubtedly go down as one of the best players to ever lace up the skates. By the time his career is said and done, he will be viewed alongside names such as Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe, and another still-active player in Sidney Crosby.

What all those names mentioned have that McDavid has yet to get is a Stanley Cup. Those players, McDavid included, are the most dedicated and passionate athletes the NHL has ever seen. They are all hockey, all the time, and have created outstanding legacies for themselves. McDavid is no different in wanting to create a legacy for himself, and jumping ship before he brings a Cup home to the city he’s played his prime years in would certainly be judged by many critics.

While some believe McDavid would have a better opportunity at winning a Cup elsewhere, having to swap teams in order to do so would be something that would be held against him. He wants to be known as one of the best to ever do it, and is smart enough to know that means winning in Edmonton.

No Better Place to Win

On top of his legacy, there are really no other teams in the NHL who present McDavid with a better opportunity to win the Cup than the Oilers. They have been to two straight Stanley Cup Finals, and will have the cap space to be able to keep him around. Any other team with enough cap space to do so would be among the worst teams in the NHL. Some will argue that other contenders could make room, but they would be decimating a huge chunk of their roster in order to do so.

At the end of the day, whether they won or lost, the chances of McDavid leaving were slim to none. The fact that he has yet to lead the Oilers to the Cup should only make fans in Edmonton all the more confident that he signs an extension, which could be announced in less than two weeks time.