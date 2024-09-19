Oilers Insider Suggests Rasmus Ristolainen as Trade Target

The Edmonton Oilers have been rumoured to be looking for a defensive upgrade heading into the season, even after making some positive changes in the offseason. They decided to trade Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Ty Emberson but lost Philip Broberg due to an offer sheet from the St. Louis Blues. With Emberson lacking experience in the NHL but being a strong defensive presence during his short stint with the Sharks last season, the Oilers looking for an insurance player to bolster their depth is a smart move. While there could be plenty of options available near the 2025 Trade Deadline, there is one option that stands out to a trusted Oilers insider.

During a segment on Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer brought up Philadelphia Flyers’ defender Rasmus Ristolainen as a potential trade target. While well-respected pundit Frank Seravalli made sure to voice his displeasure and disagreed with that idea, Stauffer’s pick checks all the boxes for what the Oilers are looking for, which is a right-shot defender with experience who is under contract long-term. While some fans have questioned his defensive game, Ristolainen could add some depth if placed in a sheltered role alongside Brett Kulak and provide value as more of a mentor for Emberson than someone who takes the ice time away.

Ristolainen Isn’t the Best Option Available

The Oilers are in desperate need of help when it comes to their defensive depth, but Ristolainen isn’t the best option available by any means. Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk remain in free agency without new contracts and while neither one of them will be signed long-term, the Oilers would benefit more from either of those two joining the team instead. Shattenkirk is a proven useful bottom-pairing defender, while Schultz has proven his worth as a top-four defender in the past. Ristolainen has always been able to play plenty of minutes on a nightly basis, but he isn’t the best defensive-minded player.

On the trade market, both Dante Fabbro and Rasmus Andersson come to mind as potential targets, but their respective teams would likely have high asking prices in a trade return. Andersson, who plays for the Calgary Flames, would likely cost the most considering their division rivalry with the Oilers. Fabbro may not be as expensive, but the Nashville Predators are in a stronger position and may choose not to move anybody depending on where they stand at the trade deadline.

Ristolainen, who is 29 years old, was a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at eighth overall after a strong season in the SM-liiga with TPS. In his draft year, he scored three goals and added 12 assists for 15 points through 52 games which comes out to a 0.29 points-per-game average. In the same season, he also represented his home country of Finland at both the U20 and U18 World Junior Championships. Between the two, he played 14 games scoring two goals and adding four assists for six points. Over the course of his NHL career, he has scored 52 goals and added 233 assists for 285 points through 713 games which comes out to a 0.40 points-per-game average.

Ristolainen’s offensive production doesn’t stand out by any means, but he has played well in a sheltered role with the Flyers over the past several seasons. His defensive style has been criticized previously as he hasn’t found consistency as a two-way defender, but his size and leadership as a physical player have allowed him to keep his increased role and have some value to contending teams.

The Oilers will be making a push for a defender this season, whether it is Ristolainen or not. Emberson is someone I believe can break out and even elevate Darnell Nurse’s game on the second-pairing, but it would still be smart to bring in some more depth considering their bottom-pairing right now is worrisome with the uncertainty surrounding Josh Brown’s potential and Troy Stecher’s injury issues. At the end of the day, the Oilers are going to have to make a push at the trade deadline if they are in a contending spot by that point in the season. They have some time to analyze every option, but they eventually need to make the decision to pull the trigger on someone.

As the 2024-25 hockey season inches closer, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the world of hockey.