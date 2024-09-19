Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Jonathan Drouin

The 2024-25 season is shaping up to be one of the most uncertain in the history of the Colorado Avalanche. Just three seasons removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup, the core remains intact, but the surrounding pieces continue to shift and take shape.

Artturi Lehkonen will miss the start of the season. The team will be without Gabriel Landskog and Valeri Nichushkin for who knows how long. In steps Jonathan Drouin to help the Avalanche fill the void those three have created. What can we expect of him in a critical 2024-25 season?

How Drouin’s 2023-24 Season Went

The past season was a revelation for Drouin. The former member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens had been at something of a crossroads. After signing a huge extension with the Canadiens as a 22-year-old, he struggled to not only find and fulfill his promise but to stay on the ice.

Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Drouin had a banner year in virtually every way in 2023-24. He had 19 goals as well as a career-best 37 assists and 56 points. His plus-12 was the best of his career. He also averaged a career-high 18:11 per night with the Avalanche. More importantly, he took on a vital role for the club.

While 19 goals and 56 points might not seem like something to sign praises about, it was huge for Drouin. He established that he can be a solid top-six forward again. More importantly, he gave the Avalanche a bit of reassurance when they needed it most.

What the Avalanche Need From Drouin

The team needs more than Drouin may be able to offer but he will step into the role anyway. The Avalanche know what to expect from superstar forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Cale Makar remains among the best defensemen in the NHL. Past that, not much is certain.

Drouin will immediately be asked to step into a top-line role next to MacKinnon, his former junior teammate, and Rantanen. The loss of Lehkonen only further underscores the lack of depth among Colorado’s forward group.

Drouin will no doubt be asked to play in all situations from the start. He’s tremendously skilled and a strong skater but showed a knack for not shying away from the dirty areas a season ago. That will be needed again in 2024-25 if the Avalanche are to avoid a substantial step back.

Should Landeskog and Nichushkin return – and in the case of the latter, be welcomed back – it will ease pressure on both Drouin and the Avalanche. Should those two get up to speed, Drouin could settle into a second-line spot, contribute on the power play, and play in late-game situations.

2024-25 Projection

There are two ways to look at this. Let’s assume the first way comes true and there is no return from Landeskog and Nichushkin. Drouin will be a top-line winger for arguably the first time in his career, playing with elite talent at that. The possibilities are huge.

In that scenario, it would not be a shock to see Drouin hit the 30-goal mark for the first time. Climbing over 70 points would be likely in that situation as well. It would be a huge boost for his career and the Avalanche’s chances at contending for another championship.

Even if the aforementioned forwards come back, they aren’t likely to be at full strength. Not only that, Nichushkin will need to earn the trust of the franchise and the fan base back. The door would still be open for Drouin to chase career highs across the board.

An Integral Piece for This Season

For the short term, Drouin will be among a handful of the most important members of the roster. Building off last season will be critical if the Avalanche hope to get off to a hot start and contend in what should be a very tough Central Division once again.

For Drouin, this is a make-or-break season as well. He is on a one-year contract and will set himself up for a substantial payday if he can even repeat last season’s success. There is so much on the line for Drouin and the Avalanche in the coming season.