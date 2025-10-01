Oilers’ Josh Samanski Has Earned Ice Time This Season

While the preseason may not be something a lot of fans tune in to, there are a lot of things that can be taken away from the warm-up games. As veterans get tuned up, there are young guys with lots to prove and hopes of making a bid for the opening night roster. Among those young guys is Edmonton Oilers’ forward Josh Samanski, who might have earned some NHL ice time in the upcoming season.

Samanski was signed from the Straubing Tigers out of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in April to a two-year deal. At just 23 years old, he may have a ways to go in his development, but he has shown immense signs of maturity and skill. Making an NHL roster straight from being signed out of the DEL at such a young age is a very tall task, but Samanski makes a good case from what we already know about him.

Samanski’s Impressive Preseason

While it may be preseason, the Oilers’ newest German forward has been solid so far. Samanski has two points in four games and has seen pretty consistent ice time so far. While he hasn’t shown his physical side a lot yet, it is definitely a huge upside of his game if he can step it up. He is a big guy who isn’t afraid to use his size at both ends of the ice. Samanski is also quick on his feet and with his hands, something that is very dangerous for opposing teams with the build of this guy.

Just a disgusting play by David Tomasek and Josh Samanski.



Watching him play in the preseason, it’s clear he has potential. It is great to see he is doing well, especially because of how hard the transition can sometimes be when switching between a European and North American league. A player of his stature and with his skill who can create offense when needed is exactly what a team like the Oilers need.

Samanski’s Overseas Play

Edmonton signed Samanski at (hopefully) just the right time. He is coming off a career-high 40 points in 52 games in the DEL. He also added four points in seven playoff games for the Tigers. His play in Germany bordered on an all-star level, and he seems to be trending up each season. He has strong playmaking abilities and soft hands that we have seen flashes of so far, and will hopefully see a lot more of.

His smooth moves should be familiar to hockey fans around here, as he has showcased his skill on Rogers Place ice before at the World Junior Hockey Championship back in 2022. It may have been a few years ago now, but he is still the young and hungry player he was then, and he is now much more mature and improved, as we see from his stats.

The Oilers have seen a lot of these things, and they are showing in his early play. They signed him for a reason, and if he can keep it consistent, they will have to consider giving him his shot sooner rather than later.

Oilers Should Play Him Sometime This Season

Samanski doesn’t necessarily have to be slotted into the lineup right away, but he should be near the top of the call-up list should he finish the preseason strong. Obviously, there are parts of his game to clean up here and there, but that’s what the American Hockey League (AHL) is for. If he can integrate more physicality and aggressiveness into his play over the course of the season, he could be a great option should the team need someone to step up. At the young age he is, the Oilers have the freedom to continue to develop him in their system and give him his shot when he’s ready.

Joshua Samanski, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Should Samanski make the jump to the NHL squad, he could get some help from another recently acquired international forward in David Tomasek. As mentioned, the transition can be tough, but having someone else who has been down a similar path could make a difference in the locker room and out on the ice.

The Oilers had a strong crop of young talent already, and then adding Samanski to the mix was the cherry on top. It would be great to see him in some real NHL action this season or as soon as possible because he is a very exciting talent that could be a game-changer for the team in the near future.