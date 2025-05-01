Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl Named Finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy

Edmonton Oilers’ superstar forward Leon Draisaitl is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, alongside Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

This trophy is awarded annually “to the NHL player voted most valuable to his team” as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Draisaitl had an incredible season, scoring 52 goals to win his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. He ran away with the goal-scoring race, recording seven more goals than the player behind him, despite missing 11 games due to injury.

He was also tied for third in points, only behind Nathan MacKinnon and fellow Hart Trophy finalist Kucherov. This was his fourth consecutive 100-point campaign and fourth time he’s scored at least 50 goals. He also had a 14-game point streak and an 18-game point streak, with 10 multi-goal games, while only being held off the scoresheet 11 times.

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings during overtime in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Draisaitl doesn’t get the recognition he deserves with Connor McDavid, the best player in the world, as his teammate. The 29-year-old carried the Oilers all season, and who knows where they would be without his contributions? He was undoubtedly their MVP. He’s a two-time Hart Trophy finalist, winning the award in 2019-20.

He hopes to add this prestigious award to his trophy case. You can watch Draisaitl tonight (May 1) as his Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 as they look to advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Make sure to follow The Hockey Writers for all your NHL news and rumours as we continue the postseason.