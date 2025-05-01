New York Rangers 2024-25 Season Awards

It was a disappointing season for the New York Rangers, who failed to make the playoffs just one year removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy. However, with the season in the books, we can now hand out some important awards.

Most Valuable Player: Igor Shesterkin

It’s scary to think where the Rangers would have ended up without the play of Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin played 61 games and led the league in saves and shots against. While his .905 save percentage (SV%) is significantly lower than his career average, he had to deal with an abject Rangers’ defense that consistently gave up high-quality scoring chances. His 21.6 goals saved above expected ranked seventh in the league. He was durable and continued to battle even though his teammates around him failed to provide adequate defense in front of him.

Honorable Mention: Artemi Panarin

Most Disappointing Player: Chris Kreider

This was a competitive category, as most of the Rangers’ core produced below expectations. But Chris Kreider‘s drop-off was the most significant. He went from 39 goals and 75 points in 82 games last season to 22 goals and 30 points in 68 games this season. He dealt with a back injury at various points and was even a healthy scratch in December. He scored just six power-play goals even though he maintained his spot in front of the net on the first power-play unit for most of the campaign.

What’s most disappointing is that Kreider has been a consistent, productive and likable Ranger since he made his NHL debut in 2012-13. The drama and inconsistency that plagued him this season were hard to watch, and if this turns out to be his last season in New York, it will be a difficult way to finish an otherwise impressive and illustrious career in New York.

Honorable Mention: Alexis Lafrenière, Mika Zibanejad

Best Midseason Acquisition: J.T. Miller

This was perhaps the easiest award to hand out. Acquired in late January, J.T. Miller looked rejuvenated in a Rangers uniform, producing 35 points in 32 games for the Blueshirts.

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Miller was a 103-point scorer just a season ago and seemingly returned to that form in New York after getting moved from what had become a tense situation with the Vancouver Canucks. The Rangers hope Miller can continue to play at this level, as he is owed $8 million in each of the next three seasons.

Ironman: Vincent Trochek

There were four Rangers that played all 82 games: Vincent Trochek, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad. But Trochek wins the Ironman award because he does so many different things for the team in all areas of the ice. He led all Ranger forwards with 21:05 in average ice time and led all Ranger players with six shorthanded goals. He won a remarkable 59.3% of his face-offs, winning 910 and losing 624. He also set a career-high in hits with 214 and led all New York forwards with 78 blocked shots, 28 higher than Will Cuylle in second.

While Trochek’s point totals declined from 77 last season to 59 this one, he was as consistent, reliable and hardworking in the other areas of the game as he has ever been.

Honorable Mention: Will Cuylle

Most Improved: Will Cuylle

It was always expected that Will Cuylle, a second-round pick in 2020, would play a heavy, physical game in the NHL. He certainly did so this season, accumulating a team-high 301 hits and adding value on the penalty kill and in the defensive zone. It was not expected, however, for him to become a 20-goal, 45-point scorer who earned his way onto the power play. But that is what Cuylle was able to do in just his second full pro season.

Cuylle improved on last season’s totals in nearly every category. He more than doubled his points, increased his time on ice from 11:08 to 15:05, increased his hits from 249 to 301, and generally looked more effective and confident. Rangers fans would not have expected him to win this award at the start of the season, but several other younger players either failed to take steps forward or were traded away midseason.

Looking Ahead

While some of these awards went the way fans expected prior to the season, many did not. For the Rangers to make the playoffs next season, they will need players like Zibanejad, Lafrenière, and Kreider (if he stays a Ranger) to have major bounce-back campaigns.