Lightning Winger Nikita Kucherov Named Hart Trophy Finalist

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov has been named a finalist for the Hart Trophy, along with Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. The Hart Trophy is awarded annually “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Follow your Hart. ❤️ #NHLAwards



Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck, and Nikita Kucherov are finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." 🏆 pic.twitter.com/udt1LXhSQP — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2025

This is the third time Kucherov has been named a finalist for the Hart. Last season, he was the runner-up behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. Despite that Kucherov won the Art Ross Trophy in 2023-24 as the league’s leading scorer, MacKinnon was considered most valuable to his team.

Related: Luostarinen’s 4-Point Night Lifts Panthers to Second Round

Kucherov, 31, is the Art Ross Trophy winner again this season and will have a chance to capture his second Hart Trophy – he also won it after the 2018-19 season. He has now won the point-scoring race three times in his career (2018-19, 2023-24, 2024-25). Kucherov finished the season with 37 goals and 84 assists for a league-best 121 points in just 78 games – five points ahead of MacKinnon, who registered 32 goals and 116 points in 79 games.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Moreover, Kucherov led the NHL with 56 primary assists this season, meaning he played a direct part in his teammates’ goals. Not only were his power-play totals impressive, but he was also a dangerous threat at five-on-five. He ranked tenth in five-on-five goals and second in five-on-five points, only behind Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

Kucherov’s underlying possession metrics were also impressive. His 53.06% Corsi for percentage (CF%) and 54.3 expected goals for percentage (xGF%) ranked fourth and third on the Lightning per Evolving Hockey.

Along with his three Art Ross Trophies and being named a Hart Trophy finalist for the third time, Kucherov has won the Stanley Cup twice (2020 and 2021). Despite turning 32 in June, Kucherov continues to prove that he isn’t slowing down and might add a second Hart Trophy to his award case this summer.