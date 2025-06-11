Oilers Likely Cap Casualties After Bouchard’s Next Deal

The Edmonton Oilers are bracing for a pivotal offseason, with one major contract negotiation likely to shape the rest of their summer. Star defenseman Evan Bouchard is due for a massive raise, leaving the Oilers with tough decisions on several other pending free agents. Bouchard is having another outstanding playoff run, proving that he’s worth the significant investment and a long-term extension.

Bouchard Is About to Get Paid by the Oilers

The Athletic’s Harman Dayal took a look at the fallout from Bouchard’s next deal. He writes:

“Evan Bouchard’s next contract is going to single-handedly eat up nearly all of the Oilers’ cap space this summer. Bouchard has scored the third-most points of all NHL defensemen over the last two years, behind only Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes. His defensive play can be up-and-down at times, but elite offensive numbers will always get a player paid a huge ransom.” source – ‘Why these 4 NHL teams could lose good players because of salary cap crunches’ – Harman Dayal – The Athletic – 06/11/2025

According to contract projections from both Evolving-Hockey and AFP Analytics, Bouchard is expected to command an eight-year deal worth between $10.6 and $10.9 million annually.

While the scribe notes this is excellent news for the Oilers in the long run — locking up a cornerstone defenseman for the bulk of his prime — he also points out that it immediately takes a chunk out of the organization’s salary cap flexibility.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Edmonton is currently projected to have $11.9 million in cap space. If Bouchard’s deal lands near the projected range, that would leave just $1–1.5 million for additional moves.

Who Will the Oilers Likely Lose?

The good news is that the Oilers will have nearly a full roster after signing Bouchard. That bad news is that there isn’t room for three or four of the leftover pieces the team might like to bring back.

The team would have 11 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders under contract, but John Klingberg, Connor Brown, Trent Frederic, Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, and Kasperi Kapanen will all be unsigned. Edmonton is said to already be working on a deal for Frederic. If we remove him from the conversation, that leaves even less room and five players on the bubble.

Don’t expect Jeff Skinner to be back. He’s a solid NHL veteran, but that signing didn’t pan out as the Oilers and Skinner would have hoped.

Dayal argues that Connor Brown is coming off a strong rebound season and may have priced himself out of Edmonton. The veteran winger signed a low-risk contract last summer as a thank you for the overpriced and bonus-heavy deal he signed in 2023. He likely won’t say thank you again with a sweetheart deal.

The Oilers like John Klingberg, but determining his value could be tricky. After a disastrous stint with Toronto, he got off to a rough start with the Oilers, but has quietly found new life in Edmonton in the playoffs. He might be coming out of the lineup for Game 4, after his struggles in Game 3 hurt the team, but he’s formed an effective second-pairing with Jake Walman. His puck-moving abilities are more than helpful on the right deal, but that’s the key here. If teams are willing to overpay in July, the Oilers are out.

Could the Oilers Make a Trade To Free Up Space?

Cap relief could come in the form of a trade, but most of the tradeable options have a full no-move clause. Someone like Viktor Arvidsson (who carries a $4 million cap hit for next season) could be a viable option if he’s willing to waive, but that’s a big maybe.

Edmonton shouldn’t panic, but the depth everyone is boasting the Oilers have this season goes away fairly quickly after Bouchard gets his monster extension. Who can the Oilers afford to lose, and who do they need to find a way to keep?