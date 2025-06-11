Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews’ Defense, Lorentz’s Value & Marner at Disney World?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the eye of the offseason storm. The news cycle is heating up with ongoing coaching staff changes and major roster decisions looming. This edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours shares insight from a departing assistant coach, a clear case for keeping a physical depth forward, and the latest twist in the ongoing Mitch Marner saga.

While no blockbuster moves have been made, the groundwork for a busy summer has been laid. Here are three key updates from around the organization.

Item One: Departing Coach Says Matthews Deserves More Defensive Recognition

Before heading west to become the Seattle Kraken’s new head coach, Lane Lambert offered some parting praise for Auston Matthews—and it wasn’t just about goals. Lambert highlighted Matthews’ complete, 200-foot game, calling him “very responsible” and suggesting that he’s long been overlooked in defensive award voting. “There are many things that impressed me about him,” said Lambert. “But I was most impressed with his team-first attitude.”

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shoots and scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 6 of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s significant praise from a coach who saw Matthews up close during a season that included a league-best 69 goals and a third-place finish in Selke Trophy voting. With Craig Berube taking the reins behind the bench, Matthews might be asked to take on an even more well-rounded leadership role. If Lambert is correct, the Maple Leafs already have a foundational player capable of carrying both ends of the ice—something Berube will likely embrace as he reshapes the team’s identity.

Item Two: Lorentz Was a Bargain and Should Be Re-signed

Steven Lorentz might have started the season on a professional tryout contract (PTO), but he ended it as one of Toronto’s most reliable bottom-six forwards. Signed for just $775,000, the Kitchener native brought energy, physicality, and timely contributions, tying a career-high with 19 points and notching five game-winning goals. He also delivered 199 hits and blocked 55 shots, finishing second on the team in hits. That low-cost, dependable production is hard to find in a salary-cap-strapped NHL.

While his playoff scoring stalled (two assists in 13 games), Lorentz still led with effort and intensity, throwing 42 hits during the postseason. At 6-foot-4 with straight-line speed and a Cup ring from his time with the Florida Panthers, Lorentz fits the mould of the gritty, dependable role players that teams like the Panthers have built around. He’s unlikely to command much of a raise, and the Maple Leafs would be wise to keep that kind of bargain around as they continue to retool their bottom six.

Item Three: Insider Says Marner Wants Florida—But Can They Afford Him?

The Mitch Marner rumours continue, and the latest report added a new wrinkle. According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, Marner has the Panthers at the top of his preferred destination list. After years of playoff heartbreak against Florida—including two losses in the past three seasons—it’s understandable Marner would be drawn to a team that’s returned to the Stanley Cup Final. As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), Marner is expected to be one of the most coveted names in free agency.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But there’s a significant limitation: the money. Marner’s previous contract carried a $10.9 million AAV; estimates suggest his next deal could hit $12–$14 million annually. With several key Florida players—including Sam Bennett—up for new contracts, it’s unclear whether GM Bill Zito could carve out enough cap space. Still, if Florida explores a sign-and-trade and Toronto seeks a softer landing from what could be a franchise-defining departure, this might not be the end of the story.

Ironically, can you (any Maple Leafs fan) begin to imagine the reaction if Marner were to give Florida a team-friendly contract—something he refused to do in Toronto? Even those ready to see him move on might explode at the idea that he’d take less to join the team that’s knocked the Maple Leafs out of the playoffs twice in the past three years. It would ruin Marner’s legacy with the team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto is in decision-making mode, and time is ticking. Lambert’s insights point to a core that is still capable of evolving, while Lorentz represents the affordable depth that good teams retain. Meanwhile, the Marner situation looms large. Whether he stays or goes could define how the team uses its cap flexibility this summer. A major shake-up may not come immediately, but the outlines of a new identity are beginning to take shape—and the Maple Leafs are bracing for significant change.

Call me out to lunch, but I’ve got a hunch Marner’s story in Toronto isn’t over.