Panthers’ Playoff Dominance Puts Maple Leafs’ Exit in Perspective

As the Florida Panthers continue steamrolling their way through the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, one storyline that seemed buried in the wreckage of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second-round exit has quietly started to resurface: Maybe the Maple Leafs weren’t as bad as they looked. Maybe they just ran into a buzzsaw.

The Panthers have made a mockery of the NHL’s supposed parity. Currently, they are up two games to one on the Edmonton Oilers, with Game 4 going tomorrow night. With each round, they’ve dismantled opponents with brute force, timely scoring, and lockdown defense.

After a 6–1 dismantling of the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Florida improved their postseason record to 14–6. Eight of those wins were blowouts, with the Panthers scoring either five or six goals and winning each by at least three. In those games alone, they’ve outscored their opponents 46–10.

Through 20 playoff games, Florida has racked up 79 goals—just one shy of averaging four per contest—while surrendering just 48 goals, or 2.40 per game. And that defensive number? It hasn’t changed, no matter who they’ve faced.

Toronto Held Their Own—Until They Didn’t

All of this makes Toronto’s seven-game series loss to Florida worth revisiting. The Maple Leafs were the only team in the 2025 postseason to take the Panthers the full distance. Tampa Bay fell in five. Carolina lasted six. And now Edmonton, bruised and outclassed, is teetering with only one win in three games.

Yes, Toronto lost Games 5 and 7 by identical and embarrassing 6–1 scores—both at home. The optics were brutal. It felt like a collapse, especially from a core that promised more. However, in the broader context of Florida’s dominance, Toronto’s effort stands out for another reason: they pushed this juggernaut further than anyone else.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Against the Maple Leafs, Florida averaged 3.70 goals per game and allowed 2.40. But against Tampa Bay, Carolina, and now Edmonton, the Panthers have raised their scoring pace to 4.15 goals per game, while still allowing exactly 2.40 per contest. In other words, the Maple Leafs held the Panthers’ offense better in check than anyone else has. Maybe Joseph Woll was better than we thought.

A Painful Ending, But a Tougher Fight Than We Thought

Of course, numbers won’t soothe the wounds of Maple Leafs fans who watched their team disintegrate when it mattered most. The two blowout losses at home—each a virtual no-show—fuelled the familiar questions about the team’s emotional readiness, leadership, and competitive DNA. Big changes seem to be on the horizon.

But those failures came against a team now doing similar, or worse, damage to everyone else. This doesn’t erase Toronto’s inconsistency or emotional flatlining, but slightly changes the perspective. The Maple Leafs didn’t lose to a mediocre team or underachieve in a wide-open playoff bracket. They lost to what may be the best, most playoff-ready team the NHL has seen in years.

The Panthers Are Just That Good

This Florida team isn’t just winning—they’re controlling games with surgical efficiency. Their depth scoring, including from Sam Bennett, is relentless. Their physical game is punishing. And their blue line, anchored by a fully locked-in Sergei Bobrovsky, has become the league’s version of a brick wall.

So maybe it’s time to ask a different question: rather than obsessing over what Toronto did wrong, we should ask what Florida has done right—and whether any team would have stood a chance.

Silver Linings or False Comfort?

Perspective doesn’t win playoff series, but it can shape offseason narratives. The Maple Leafs might still need a shakeup. There are lessons to be learned. But if nothing else, Florida’s run should remind fans and critics alike that sometimes you don’t lose because you’re broken.

Sometimes, you lose because the other team is just that good. And, the Panthers seem to be just that good!

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]