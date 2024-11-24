Oilers’ Links to Blue Jackets Blueliner Shut Down by Insider

Despite speculation that the Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek, insider Elliotte Friedman has poured cold water on the idea, citing concerns over the Oilers’ trade assets. During his Saturday Headlines report, Friedman conceded that he’d heard similar rumors to what had been reported by other outlets: that a few teams were kicking tires on the blueliner. Friedman acknowledged that among them was Edmonton, who are reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old defenseman.

That said, he doesn’t see a logical fit based on what the Oilers could offer in a potential trade.

Why Do the Oilers Have Eyes on Jiricek?

Jiricek, a 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman selected sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, has struggled to secure consistent playing time in Columbus. Recently sent down to the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, Jiricek is looking to refine his game and the Blue Jackets are hoping solid production will lead to more teams showing trade interest.

With a need to upgrade their blue line after several offseason departures, the Oilers are reportedly already among the teams looking. But, more teams getting involved doesn’t help Edmonton’s case.

David Jiricek, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Specifically, the Oilers have reportedly expressed interest in Jiricek as a potential replacement for Philip Broberg, who was lost to an offer sheet in the offseason. Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes:

“He projects as a better pure defender than Philip Broberg, also is more physical. Jiricek has an excellent shot and vision for developing plays. And he is young and has lots of runway in front of him. He is not, however, as good a skater as the silky-smooth Broberg. Food for thought…” source – ‘Maybe the reason the Edmonton Oilers have struggled is not complicated at all: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 11/24/2024

However, Friedman doesn’t believe the Oilers have the type of young talent or assets in their system that would appeal to the Blue Jackets and get them a player who has more potential upside than Broberg.

What Are the Blue Jackets Looking for in Return for Jiricek?

Friedman reports that Columbus is likely to seek a younger player with similar potential to Jiricek, and according to Friedman, Edmonton doesn’t have the necessary pieces to make that exchange. For Edmonton, that would mean conversations start with the idea of parting with someone like Matt Savoie, Noah Philp, Beau Akey, or another top prospect. It’s fair to argue the Oilers might not be comfortable with that. It’s also fair to argue the Blue Jackets don’t think it’s enough.

Because Jiricek projects as a more physical defender with a strong shot and solid vision, he comes at a price. Leavins says he’s not the smoothest skater but if shows well in the AHL, the more teams that get into the hunt, the more GMs might be willing to overlook it.

While interest in Jiricek remains, it seems unlikely that the Oilers have what it takes to strike a deal with Columbus, given the trade demands surrounding the young defenseman. Does that mean switching to a different player out of Columbus? Someone like Ivan Provorov could be intriguing, and the ask would likely be quite different.