In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid has started a series of workout videos for kids and Darnell Nurse comments on the possibility of playing hockey with no fans and the Oilers get good news on their conditional draft pick from the James Neal trade. Finally, there is some terrible and scary news on Tuesday regarding forward Colby Cave.

Colby Cave Placed In Medically-Induced Coma

In some scary news, the Edmonton Oilers have announced forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma and was admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Reports are that Cave suffered a brain bleed overnight.

#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

The Oilers have not updated his condition since the original post, only asked that fans pray for his wife Emily and for Colby. Before we get onto any other news, it is important we note that we’re pulling for Colby and hope he’s alright.

McDavid Launches Workout Program For Kids

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has decided in his isolation time to do something great for young kids and potential future hockey players. While the world is trying to figure out how to cope with being away from work, school, others and fitness facilities, McDavid is challenging kids to stay fit while stuck inside.

McDavid has partnered up with his trainer and well-respected fitness guru Gary Roberts, to start a workout video series on their social media channels. The 15-minute workouts will feature exercises that are designed to be done at home without any equipment.

Apparently, the idea came from McDavid’s agent Jeff Jackson whose children asked him how they could stay active without going to school. He suggested the idea to Roberts and McDavid and they ran with it. “It’s about teaching kids how to do a workout when they just have their bodies,” Roberts said, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

For parents who are struggling with what to do with their kids, many of which are using this time to be on their video game consoles or iPads, this is a small way to help them stay healthy when the natural inclination is to become sedentary.

Oilers Likely to Keep Conditional Draft Pick in Neal Trade

If the season does not get back underway, it appears the Edmonton Oilers will hang onto the conditional pick that was part of the Calgary Flames trade that saw James Neal come over to the Oilers for forward Milan Lucic.

James Neal, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tuesday morning, Edmonton Oilers General Manager, Ken Holland, said during on a conference call that it is his understanding that the team would keep their conditional third-round pick should the season not be able to resume. There was some talk the NHL might prorate the season if it didn’t complete but if Holland is correct, it doesn’t sound like the NHL has decided to do so.

Holland Confirms Interest in Slepyshev

Ken Holland said during today’s video conference that the team is interested in bringing Anton Slepyshev back from Russia. The forward scored 45 points in 54 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL) this season & has 23 points in 102 career NHL games.

There are some rumors the offer might be worth just over $1 million for the season.

Darnell Nurse Would Be Happy to Play in Empty Arenas

During a video chat, defenseman Darnell Nurse talked about a number of topics from his leadership to staying in shape during the NHL pause to how he’d like to get back to hockey if that’s possible.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nurse hopes to be playing in front of Oilers fans but admitted he’s willing to play anywhere.

“It’s kind of conflicting because as players, this is our job, all we want to do is play. I’d play in front of no fans in a heartbeat if someone told me we could keep playing. But at the same time, we have a very loyal fanbase who comes out and supports us each and every night, who’s been hungry for us to be in this position that we’ve been in for a long time. You want to reward them by being able to play in front of them and that’s kind of the conflict.”

He said he is curious to know what other people think, but for him, I would just be so excited to have hockey back to give me a little piece of normal life again.