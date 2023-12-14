Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Kane, Brown, and The Streak

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid is on a tear. Is he playing so well that an unthinkable milestone is within his reach this season? Meanwhile, what role did McDavid play in the new All-Star Skills Competition setup? In other news, Evander Kane is dealing with a bit of an injury and there is chatter about Connor Brown’s effectiveness. Finally, are the Oilers on the verge of setting a record with a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night?

Oilers Going For Record, Can Match Previous High Tonight

A victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night would see the Oilers match their franchise record for consecutive wins, previously achieved twice in the club’s history. Notably the Oilers closed the 2022-23 season with nine straight wins. If successful, they aim to set a new team record against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, a feat that would stand out even in comparison to the glory days of the 1980s.

This current streak isn’t something the Oilers players are thinking about as they take each game as it comes. That said, this run is the sole reason the Oilers are back in the mix after a dreadful start to the year.

Could McDavid Reach 1,000 Points This Season?

Speaking of crazy statistics, the NHL is celebrating the 1,000-point milestone for John Tavares, but it was pointed out that McDavid could do something incredible this year if he keeps on his current pace. The gang over at the sdpn sports podcast pointed out that while Tavares hitting 1,000 points is a milestone, McDavid has the opportunity to do the same thing in six fewer seasons.

McDavid currently has 888 career points. The Oilers have played 26 games this season. If he averages two points per game over the next 56 games, he would hit 1,000 this season. It’s insane to think about and it’s probably not going to happen, but don’t put anything past McDavid.

McDavid Helps Shape New All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is undergoing a significant transformation in 2024, thanks to McDavid’s involvement. His influence led to a complete redesign, featuring a revamped format that includes a substantial $1-million prize for the individual winner. The changes aim to maintain participant engagement while eliminating the unpopular gimmicky events from the previous year.

McDavid was instrumental in shaping the new format and the NHL badly wanted to ensure he still took part. 12 NHL players will partake in eight events. The first eight participants will be chosen by the NHL’s hockey operations department and the NHLPA, with fans having the opportunity to vote for the final four participants.

The eight skill events include:

Fastest Skater Hardest Shot Stick Handling One-Timers Passing Challenge Accuracy Shooting NHL Shootout (top eight players) NHL Obstacle Course (top six players)

Is Connor Brown Effective Despite No Goals This Season?

It’s fair to argue that the Oilers were way out to lunch when the team allowed the performance bonus for Connor Brown to kick in after 10 games played this season. That’s going to come back and be a financial headache for this team down the line. It’s also fair to try and separate that contract bonus from the play of Connor Brown on the ice this season.

No, it is not ideal that the forward has yet to score a goal. It is good news that he’s become effective in many other ways, specifically penalty killing. They say if you’re not scoring, find other ways to be of use. Brown may be one of the best penalty killers on the team and their special teams are red hot. If he can start to score, he becomes quite a useful player.

The other argument is that the Oilers really need him and what he can bring in the playoffs. If he can manage 10-15 goals before the end of the season, but then contribute in the postseason, the sting of his contract will be a lot less painful.