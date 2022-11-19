Oilers News & Rumors: Yamamoto, Malone, Kostin, Skinner, Horvat

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is talk about how far out Kailer Yamamoto is from getting back in the lineup. The team also made some roster changes as Brad Malone was recalled from Bakersfield. Klim Kostin has looked good for the team in a short sample size and the Oilers are going with Stuart Skinner in goal on Saturday night. Finally, the Oilers are surprisingly being linked to Vancouver as one of the teams that could have an interest in Bo Horvat. Seems like an odd fit.

Oilers Recall Brad Malone, Yamamoto Still Out

The Edmonton Oilers have added to their roster, calling up forward Brad Malone from their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He has five points in ten games with the Condors and Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft tends to give this player a look when injuries strike or the team needs some reliable depth on a bottom-line role.

This suggests that forward Yamamoto is not yet ready to return to the lineup. The winger has yet to get back on the ice since suffering an undisclosed injury in a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on November 10. Woodcroft said that Yamamoto was day-to-day, but was doubtful to play Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights. Malone will likely slot in against a team that has been playing quite well, while the Oilers have struggled.

Kostin Has Looked Strong for the Oilers

It’s only been a couple of games since he was called up, but Klim Kostin has looked solid for Edmonton in his two appearances. He’s big and hasn’t been afraid to use his size to create space and opportunities. He’s forechecked well, won his share of battles in the corners and in front of the net and he’s been close a couple of times to putting in his first goal for the team.

It will be intriguing to see if he gets an elevated look from the coach should he keep up the effort and hard work. Jesse Puljujarvi has done very little when it comes to production when paired on that top line with Connor McDavid and should he not hit the back of the net soon, there might be a switch and an opportunity given to someone like Kostin.

Oilers Being Linked to Bo Horvat?

It doesn’t make a lot of sense considering the players Edmonton has available at center, but Frank Seravalli listed Edmonton as a team that could be looking for a center on the trade market. In a depth role, it might make sense, but the Oilers were brought up in a conversation about Bo Horvat.

Seravalli was listing off teams that he believed would have an interest in Horvat should the Vancouver Canucks elect to trade him. Among the teams the NHL insider listed, he mentioned the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, and Edmonton. Specifically, he noted that he believes the Oilers were going to be in the market for a center before the deadline.

Skinner Gets Start for Oilers

While Edmonton struggles and their goaltending issues have been apparent, the Oilers are going to go with backup Stuart Skinner in net on Saturday. Based on the amount of time off the Oilers have had between games, one might have figured there was a good chance the Oilers would give Jack Campbell another look, but Woodcroft must see Skinner as the go-to guy right now.

Campbell is going to have to start stringing good performances together if he wants to be seen as a guy the team can start trusting again to take the bulk of the starts. That Skinner may have won the starting job until he loses it is telling about how the Oilers view Campbell’s mental state. He’s had multiple days to get his head right and work out the kinks in practices. Despite all of that, Edmonton isn’t going with him.