Oilers News & Rumours: McDavid Speaks, Kostin, PTOs

September is officially here, and the NHL season is inching closer with the regular season starting in just over a month. The Edmonton Oilers are hoping they can find a way to finally get past the Florida Panthers this time around and win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the comments made by Connor McDavid at the Olympic Orientation, some news about Klim Kostin, and updates on potential professional tryout (PTOs) contracts the team could be looking at giving out before training camp.

McDavid Speaks at Olympic Orientation Camp

As fans patiently await the announcement that McDavid has extended his contract with the Oilers, every day that goes by without anything being said only increases worry from fans. At the Team Canada Olympic Orientation Camp, he was asked about his contract status and if anything had changed, to which he replied that his intention was still to win in Edmonton.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) pose with the trophy after winning the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I said at the end of June I had every intention to take my time with it and I still feel the same way,” McDavid said, “I’ll take my time and go through everything. I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.” He continued on, saying: “I’ll take my time going through it with my family, my agent and everybody involved. We’re going through it slowly.”

Fans were split after what he said, with some taking it at face value and some “reading between the lines” and claiming he never once said he wanted to win with Edmonton past next season. Unfortunately, only time will tell what happens with McDavid and the Oilers, and for now, fans will have to continue to be patient.

Kostin Hasn’t Made Decision on Future Just Yet

Oilers fans have wondered if former fan favourite Klim Kostin would be returning to the team on a PTO, or if he had chosen what he would be doing next in his hockey career. After speaking with him, he confirmed he hasn’t made a decision, but has some options available to him.

It’s 1:37am in the morning, so why not an update?



Just spoke to Klim Kostin, who told me his camp is still speaking to teams in both the NHL & KHL and he has options open.



He hasn’t signed yet, nor is anything in writing, but an announcement should come “really soon.” — Jesse Courville-Lynch (@JCourvilleLynch) August 30, 2025

Kostin, who is 26 years old, spent the 2022-23 season with the Oilers where he quickly became a fan favourite. In 57 games, he had 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points, which are all still career highs for him.

After being unable to get a new deal done, he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings, who eventually traded him to the San Jose Sharks, and they let him walk to free agency without a qualifying offer. In 190 career games, he has scored 25 goals and added 28 assists for 53 points, and it sounds like a new deal for the youngster could come soon, regardless of where that is.

There were some reports a few weeks ago that the Oilers could look to add some players on PTOs heading into training camp, but nothing has been announced as of yet. Names like Kostin, Brett Leason, Ilya Samsonov, Max Pacioretty, and Noah Gregor had been tossed around as potential options, but nothing has come just yet.

With training camp inching closer, if the Oilers are going to bring anyone in on a PTO, the announcements should come shortly.

